No real change, yet! The high pressure ridge continues to give us fair, dry and mild conditions across the area. The westerly flow pulls in the marine clouds at night but burn back each afternoon. Today will be no exception, look for the layer to start braking up in the next few hours then becoming mostly sunny by around noon today with winds becoming northwesterly 5-10 gusting to 20, today high again near 67. The clouds will return tonight and with light winds, patchy fog is possible, the low near 53.
The layer will thicken early tomorrow morning so the sunny skies will be a little slower, and the layer looks to come in sooner tomorrow night and thicken to a point we could see some patchy light drizzle or mist starting in the early morning hours Wednesday thru later that morning.
With a stronger onshore flow Thursday and Friday, we see less clearing so look for partly sunny skies in the afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures, the highs near 65, the clouds return Thursday night, lows still near 53.
The weekend models are still in a little bit of flux because of a large low pressure system that looks to drop southeastward from the Gulf of Alaska then drifting east north of Vancouver Island as it weakens. The models are each handling this a little differently but for now we go with the above scenario, which would give us mostly sunny skies for the weekend with highs in the upper 60s, partly cloudy nights, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Fire Season continues to look like it’s going to be another bad one
The satellite picture continues to show a lot of smoke from the increasing wildfires being blown mainly northeastward and eastward across eastern Washington and Oregon thru Idaho on eastward. The largest continues to be the Bootleg Fire in Klamath which is now considered to be the first state Mega Fire of the season as it continues to grow, now at over 150,000 acres, and is threatening many campsites and other historical sites east of the fire. A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been activated to help coordinate the efforts as well as the State’s Emergency Coordination Center in Salem. As the State’s Drought continues, I expect the Fire Season to continue to worsen. The State’s dashboard shows 21 current Wildfires with the Bootleg and Jack Fires being the larges two.
