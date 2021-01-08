We had a front go through earlier this morning giving us a quick ½ to ¾” inch of rain that has cause a brief minor rise in the rivers, but these will continue to fall shortly as the rain continues to move off to the east. We could still see a shower or two this morning, but things will improve this afternoon as high pressure starts to move in. This will bring partly cloudy and cool skies tonight allowing the temperatures to fall to near 36. There is a chance of patchy early morning fog as the winds subside which could lead to patchy frost in spots.
There is a low pressure area and its associated front off to the west that will generate increasing seas again that likely causes higher surf once more. This will also increase the sneaker wave threat along the coast. Add to this we are coming into a period of King Tides and the beach hazards are many.
So, this next front pushes in rain tomorrow evening then the front crosses later tomorrow night then we roll back into scattered showers behind the front into Sunday that diminish Sunday night as another ridge races across.
It looks like we see another front moving into the area Monday then some of the models are hinting at conditions favorable for the develop of yet another atmospheric river event that would bring another round of significant rain through Wednesday. If there is possible good news, the long range models appear to suggest a large high pressure ridge building in later next week. But lots could change between now and then.
Small Business Protective Equipment Supply News
I was again supplied some Personal Protective Equipment for Owners and Employees of Small Businesses in Tillamook County. A Small Business is a business with less than 50 employees.
The equipment supplied includes KN-95 masks, Gloves, Sanitizer, and Sanitizing Wipes. We are working with a great partner, the Tillamook County Library, to get this out to the local businesses. These supplies are available at the Tillamook County Library Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm. It is also available at the Pacific City and Manzanita Branches Monday-Friday, Noon-5pm. A limited supply was also sent to the Bay City Branch. Please take what you need for yourself and your staff for the next couple weeks so we can take care of all the businesses.
I will continue the program until we run out of supplies which I hope will last through several months.
COVID Update
On today’s Community Call, the Tillamook County Health Department provided an update on Tillamook County COVID Cases. We have a total case count, which includes positive and presumptive cases, of 337 cases. There has been a total of 14 hospitalizations and unfortunately, we now have 2 deaths.
The County continues in the Extreme Risk Category and this last week the Governor’s Office reported that during that week, week one of the two-week evaluation period, Tillamook County had, in the past two weeks, experienced 73 cases which suggest we would remain in the Extreme Risk Category if this week’s numbers don’t significantly decrease. While this week’s numbers have decreased, it does not appear the drop is significant. The numbers will be reviewed this coming Monday, which is the Movement Week, and any changes would be announced Tuesday.
Scammer’s Very Active
It appears the Scammers are more active than ever and are changing some of their tactics. They will call your office, pretending to be another department, or corporate headquarters, and explain something is wrong within your area of work. A business was contacted and was told it was corporate and that they had failed to pay a significant bill. As it was the billing department, and they used appropriate names, the money was sent to the scammer. In this case, because it was unusual, it could have been prevented if a call was made to the correct people to verify the information.
Another scam is, someone professing to be from the IT Department explains there is a problem with your logon, or printer, or other computer equipment, and attempts to get logon information of some sort, to fix the problem. Again, get a callback number, then call your IT Department directly to report this and provide the number that the scammer gave you to call back. Do Not use that number provided, use a published or known number.
I have mentioned before, but will do so again, now that we approach Tax Season, those Scam Calls will begin soon, adding to the Car Warranty, Hotel Stay, and Social Security Scam calls.
ODOT Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
