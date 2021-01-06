And this winter’s cycle continues, we had another cold front push through earlier this morning that continues to move southeastward past Portland. We may see a few scattered showers today but there is also a disturbance trailing behind the front and to our west that will bring a few hours of rain later today as it moves across. After this we return to scattered showers that become more widely scattered tonight as high pressure moves across, causing the winds to become more easterly, highs today near 51, tonight’s lows near 40.
We can expect partly sunny skies tomorrow with only a slight chance of any remaining widely scattered showers but as has been the pattern lately, in come the rain from the next front later tomorrow night with winds becoming southeasterly 14-18 gusting to 25.
Friday morning, we will be watching the front’s associated low pressure area to the northwest that the models have been struggling with. Some have it stronger than others, and the track of the low is also in question. Some take it into Alaska while other push it down to off the Washington Coast then have it going north. What all this means is we will be seeing another good shot of rain and breezy conditions, especially along the beaches, later Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday afternoon we see the usual post-frontal scattered showers.
Another issue for Friday and the weekend, increasing seas of 20-23’ will not only bring high surf conditions with increasing sneaker wave concerns but will cause high tides to be a foot or more above forecasted levels. Combine the increased levels with the fact we are approaching another King Tide period and we could see some Coastal Tidal Overflow issues from around 8am to noon Friday through the weekend in the usual areas in Nehalem, Tillamook River area, and down in Pacific City.
After all of that, another ridge of high pressure moves in Friday night putting an end to the scattered showers. This is good as the snow level will also be dropping behind the front to around 2300’ Saturday when we enjoy partly sunny skies, high temperatures still in the low 50s, lows in the low 40s.
The ridge continues to move east out of our area Saturday night as the next weakening front brings an increased chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday then another front brings rain Monday into Tuesday.
COVID-19 Update
The Governor released the new County Risk Level numbers yesterday. As you recall, Oregon Health Authority pulls numbers each Monday and updates the County each Tuesday. Week one of the two week cycle is the Warning Week, the next is the Movement week where you would change levels, up or down, according to your numbers, the Risk Category the county is in. These levels drive what Activities are allowed at what levels.
This past week was the Warning week and they do look back two weeks. During this last two week period, Tillamook County experienced 73 positive/presumptive cases. Under the matrix, 60 or more cases puts you in the Extreme Risk category, which we have been in for several weeks already. Next Monday they will pull numbers for last week and this week. Last week we experience about 36 cases so we would likely need to lower the number this week to less than 24 to move down to the next lower level of High Risk.
Tillamook County Road Department
Please be advised that Alderbrook Loop South from State Highway 101 to Possetti Road will be closed on Tuesday, January 12, 2020 to remove Hazardous trees. The closure will be from 8:00 am to approximately 6:00 pm.
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 2021
Today is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In light of recent negative attention directed towards law enforcement nationally, today is an opportunity to show support to your local officers and deputies. If you see an officer or deputy today, thank them for their service to your community!
