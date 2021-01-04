Lots of wind and rain over the weekend. As was forecasted, we had between 2-4” of rain that drove some rivers up to bankfull, and the Wilson River into Minor Flood Stage Sunday morning. The winds were quite strong as well with wind gusts peaking at 55 at the Tillamook Airport.
Today we are approaching the back end of a cold front that has brought another 1-2” of rain to the area. The front will finally push off to the east later this morning, leaving the post-frontal showers for the afternoon and evening. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly over the coastal waters and in the Coast Range. The high temperatures today have already occurred as the temperatures will fall a few degrees behind the front, down to around 45 later this morning. The scattered showers and possible thunderstorms continue tonight, the lows near 42.
We have the next front approaching tomorrow so we start out with showers tomorrow morning then the rain returns with the next front by around noon. We again see gusty winds by tomorrow evening with gust to 20-25 through tomorrow night. This system looks to bring around another inch of rain to the area.
This front finally pushes through Wednesday morning then we see the scattered showers again that become more scattered that evening then becoming more widely scattered Wednesday night as a high pressure ridge moves across.
Thursday, we look partly sunny skies, and mostly dry for a change, the afternoon high near 52. As has been the case lately, the break is short as it looks like the next system and its associated rain moves in later Thursday night into Friday, but this is also where the models start having some differences. It looks like the system will get pulled apart as it approaches the coast leaving only a slight chance of rain Saturday into Sunday as maybe a ridge settles in to help dry us out a day or two.
And speaking of the rivers, all our rivers crested yesterday and continue to recede further. The only exception is the Nehalem River that crested yesterday at 14.71’, Flood Stage is 15’. Currently the river has started to slowly climb again and at 4:15 this morning was at 13.62’. The forecast has it cresting at 14.32’ this afternoon which is still below Flood Stage.
The High Surf Advisory expires at 9:00am but I would suggest the danger level is still elevated as tides are running 1’-1.5’ higher than forecasted. This would also suggest the threat of sneaker waves is higher as well, especially during high tides when there is less dry beach area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.