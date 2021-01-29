We are between systems today with weak high pressure moving across. There are some showers just offshore, but they are all moving towards the north and will die off later today. Look for increasing cloudiness later this afternoon along with an increasing chance of rain starting this evening with rain likely tonight. Good news for travelers, the snow level will be above 2000’ and climbing so other than wet, the passes should be okay, tonight’s lows here 39 with the temperature in the passes remaining above freezing also.
The rain continues tomorrow as the front slows or becomes stationary and another front catches up but also becomes stationary thru Sunday into Monday. This system will likely give us somewhere between 1 ½” to 2 ½” of rain from Saturday thru Monday. This does increase river flow rates but there are no flooding concerns with this system and the snow levels will be climbing to over 3000’ so the passes will not be getting any additional snow through Monday and beyond.
The system finally pushes out leaving us with scattered showers Tuesday then a ridge of high pressure gives us a partly sunny and dry day Wednesday before another disturbance gives us a chance of showers Thursday, highs around 49, lows near 38, the snow level 2000-2500’
ODOT Area 1 Construction
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
COVID-19 Numbers
On today’s Community Call I learned Tillamook County has had 382 positive/presumptive cases with 10 positives reported this week. They are currently monitoring 18 individuals and we currently have no hospitalizations relate to our positive cases.
Remember, effective today, Tillamook moved into the Low Risk Category which allows many businesses to reopen. This is a reflection that Tillamook County’s citizens are doing all the right things to keep our numbers low. Continue to follow the recommended guidance, stay 6’ apart, wash hands frequently and wear your mask. This is what got us here and will help keep us in the Low Risk Category!
The County continues to vaccinate individuals in Phase 1a, Groups 1 thru 4. It will soon start on the Educators within the county. It is estimated these two groups will take about 12 weeks to complete so be patient. As the vaccine comes in, we move on completing each of the different Groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.