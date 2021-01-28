We have an upper level trough moving across today that is triggering some scattered showers, some of which are moving northward, just off the coast towards Astoria.
There is another line moving up the valley and into the Cascades. Fortunately, the snow level is up around 2500’. Winds today light and variable, the high near 46. The activity ends tonight with weak high pressure moves across, light winds, lows near 34.
We have another cold front pushing in more rain later tomorrow afternoon, again, the snow level is 2300-2500’ so only the higher Coast Range Mountains will see some more snow. The front weakens and slows then stalls as it moves ashore tomorrow night into Saturday.
We may see a short break but another front pushing in more rain Saturday night into Sunday, highs continue around 45-50, lows around 40. Monday and Tuesday, we see a trough of low pressure moving across that will enhance the shower threat for the start of the week then midweek it looks like a ridge of high pressure moves in to dry things out midweek, highs near 50, lows near 37, and the snow level remains above 2000’ the entire period.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Since the announcement of the rollout of vaccine there has been much excitement. It has also caused quite a bit of confusion and raised a great number of questions. First the State gave us guidance on which group gets the vaccine first and even that led to some gray areas. Next the Governor’s Office announces that educators will become eligible on the 25th and other dates are provided for the 65+ age groups. Then the rumors start that some counties are moving forward before others. Well, the limiter in everything is the number of doses each county gets each week. Planning is a nightmare for the County as we find out on Friday, if we will get a shipment on Monday, and how much will be in the box.
Just to help give you some realistic expectations, let me say, Tillamook County, to date, has received a little over 1,200 doses, some of those are second doses and have to be held for that purpose. This is why we are still working our way through the Phase 1a Groups.
The State estimated there are approximately 400,000 statewide in Phase 1a. Phase 1b includes the educators and individuals 65+ in age and the state estimates there are about 800,000 individuals in this age group. We have been given approval to start vaccinating educators even though we have not finished Phase 1a yet. At current vaccine levels, the state estimates it will take about 12 weeks to complete 1a and the educator groups.
So, what does all this mean? It means we currently have more people eligible to receive the vaccine, then vaccine itself, statewide! Add to the confusion, when you hear we have a certain amount of vaccine on hand, or that we are getting a certain amount of vaccine, remember, some of this has to be held back as second doses and CAN NOT be used as Primary Doses. This assures anyone getting the primary dose will also get the second dose.
The moral of this story, be patient, continue to wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and stay 6’ apart. We are moving as fast as the amount of vaccine and the guidance will let us. Just because you are eligible doesn’t mean you will get it today. We are moving through the Groups as fast as the vaccine will let us. Patience is the key, slow down and breath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.