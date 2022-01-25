he high pressure ridge will continue to dominate the pattern a few more days giving us sunny skies thru Thursday. We do see some relatively light easterly winds, highs around 54, mostly clear nights, lows near 37.
The ridge starts to weaken some Friday so we see a few clouds moving in associated with a trough of low pressure dropping down from the northwest that brings more clouds and a chance of rain Saturday then the rain is likely Sunday on into Monday, highs start to fall over the weekend with the high by Sunday around 50 and down to 46 on Monday.
The long range models suggest a return of winter by the beginning of February. It looks cooler with lower snow levels again, not like we had before though!
COVID Community Call Updated Numbers
- Weekend Case Count (Jan 21 – Jan 23): 66
- 7-day case count (Jan 16 – Jan 22): 223
- 14-day case count (Jan 9 – Jan 22): 412
- Cases for January (Jan 1 – Jan 23): 573
- Total Cases to date (March 2020 – Jan 23, 2022): 3,000
- Total COVID-19 Related Deaths: 55
- [Unvaccinated: 43 | Vaccinated: 11 | No ALERT Record: 1*]
- Total COVID-19 Related Hospitalizations: 121 · Active outbreaks (OHA): 5 are reportable, 12 under monitoring for total of 17. · 7-day test positivity rate (OHA): (Jan 16 -Jan 22) – 27% · 7-day statewide breakthrough rate (OHA): (Jan 9-15) - 81% of COVID-19 cases were unvaccinated vs. 19% of COVID-19 cases were vaccine breakthroughs.
