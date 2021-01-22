Another chilly start today with this morning’s low around 28 degrees. We can expect to see some clouds pushing in later this afternoon ahead of the next weather system that will bring some rain starting in the early morning hours after midnight.
The snow level could be down around the top of the higher Coast Range passes so the National Weather Service Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that is valid from midnight tonight thru midnight tomorrow night for 1-3” of snow above 1500’ and 3-6” above 2000’. It is likely the snow level will climb up to near 2000’ during the day but lowers during the nighttime hours.
I should also mention that the models are having fun nailing down the specifics on this one and then we can throw in that during periods of heavier rain, it pulls the snow level lower, so the snow levels are not written in stone at this point. The bottom line, if you are traveling over the Coast Range over the weekend, it is best to go to tripcheck.com to see road conditions as they could be slippery. This would definitely apply for next week!
The front pushes through tomorrow afternoon so rainy to start then scattered shower tomorrow afternoon, the snow level around 1800’ to 2400’, the daytime high only expected to be near 40. With the temperatures that low, in any heavier showers, small hail or graupel is possible. Tomorrow night the scattered showers continue, and the snow level could again be down near the tops of the Coast Range Passes, and with the early morning low temperatures being down near 34, in heavy showers, a low-level rain/snow mix is possible.
So, for Monday, still with a chance of precipitation, the early morning hours could see a low rain/snow mix until the temperatures climb with daytime heating pushing the snow level up around 1500’, the daytime high back up to around 41. Monday night, with lower temperatures near freezing, and still with a slight chance of showers, low snow showers are possible, still with accumulating snow thru the passes.
Tuesday morning, we have a cold trough of low pressure causing increasing instability that will give us increased shower activity. Because the temperatures will be slow to rise, low level snow is possible thru Monday evening when the high temperature should be around 39, this would lead to a rain/snow mix in the low levels, accumulating snow in the Passes. It will likely be breezy also so it will feel even colder. Tuesday night, the snow level likely still around the higher Coast Range Passes, but snow could fall lower with a rain/snow mix possible below that in the heavier showers, the morning low near 34.
Wednesday and Thursday, we still see a chance of scattered showers with the snow level ranging from 1300’ to 1900’ with afternoon highs near 43, the nighttime lows near 34.
