We had a weak front go through this morning and now the parent low pressure area off the Washington coast will drop southward today and tonight, giving us a chance of light scattered showers starting later this morning or early afternoon. Down to a 40% chance of showers tonight that diminish around midnight as high pressure builds in again with patchy fog and maybe some frost possible in the early morning hours. High temperatures today near 49, tonight’s lows near 37 with light east winds.
Tomorrow looks mostly sunny and dry with light winds thanks to the high pressure ridge over the area, highs near 49. With mostly clear skies tomorrow night allowing for radiational cooling, lows will be down at or just below freezing.
Saturday starts out party sunny with some clouds moving in signaling another front moving down from the northwest that brings a chance of rain Saturday night. This system also pushes the snow level down, lowering to 2000-2500’ Saturday night, highs near 48, lows near 38.
Rainy still on Sunday, the snow level around 2200’ then scattered showers likely that night, lows near 36, the snow level drops to near 1900’. This means the higher Coast Range mountains will be seeing accumulating snow over the weekend.
As for next week, we will see a northerly flow pushing disturbances down across the area that bring us periods of light rain or rainshowers Monday through midweek. The snow level varies over the period from a low of 1200’ Tuesday, to a high of 1600’ Monday. Remember, during rainy periods, the snow and/or the rain/snow mix can be briefly lower. High temperatures over the period around 47, lows in the mid to low 30s.
Tillamook County Public Works
Construction Work Schedule and Change of Hours of Operation
On February 15th, 2021 Public Works employees will begin their construction work schedule of 4 – 10-hour days Monday – Thursday 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through November 18th, 2021.
Historically, the field and shop crews have worked 4 – 10-hour days during the construction season. We have found that it is more efficient to work longer days during this time, and money is saved by only having to mobilize the crews for four days instead of five. Please note changes might occur due to budget constraints and we might have to change the schedule to accommodate them.
Due to the 4 – 10-hour work schedule, Public Works will be closed on Fridays. Public Works will also be closed for the following holidays: Monday, February 15th, 2021 Presidents’ Day; Monday, May 31st, 2021 Memorial Day; Monday, July 5th, 2021 for Independence Day; Monday, September 6th, 2021 for Labor Day and Thursday, November 11th, 2021 Veteran’s Day.
If you have questions, please call 503-842-3419.
