A high pressure ridge building over the area combined with clear skies and radiational cooling is the perfect recipe for dense morning fog. Visibility in some areas down to less than ¼ mile along the coast and into the valley. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for these areas, valid until 11AM this morning. We recommend leaving a little early so you can drive slower and make sure to turn your headlights on so you can be seen.
The fog should burn off late morning leaving mostly sunny skies today, winds becoming westerly 5-10, highs near 52, then mostly clear skies tonight could lead to some patchy fog again but the winds may stay just strong enough to keep the fog from developing, lows near 36.
The weekend is looking pretty darn good with the strong ridge of high pressure dominating the weather pattern, mostly sunny to sunny skies, northerly winds 4-8, highs near 57, then mostly clear nights, light winds that keep the fog away, lows near 39. Next week looks to be just about as nice with mostly sunny days thru Wednesday still, highs near 53, partly cloudy nights, lows near 38.
Some more of the models are now going with the ridge weakening as a trough of low pressure drops out of the Gulf of Alaska but the question is will it be strong enough to push the ridge out. We are uncertain at this time so, there is a chance of rain returning Thursday.
OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released yesterday, reported 55,612 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan.15.
Of those cases, 45,042, or 81%, were unvaccinated people and 10,570, or 19%, were vaccine breakthrough cases.
The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 38. Fifty-three breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 958 cases in people aged 12 to 17.
To date, there have been 88,293 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 42. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.
Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is more than five times higher than in vaccinated people.
To date, 3.2% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.8% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who have died is 81.
Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot.
Pediatric cases update
COVID-19 cases continue to be high among children ages 0 to 17 with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to the latest weekly dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon.
