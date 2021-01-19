With the mostly clear skies and light easterly winds, thanks to the high pressure ridge over the region, we again saw early morning temperatures drop down to or near freezing throughout the area. The high will persist again today though we do see some clouds riding over the ridge, dropping down though the area. So, dry and mostly sunny again today, the high near 52, and with partly cloudy skies tonight, and the light winds, the low will again fall into the mid 30s.
The clouds increase tomorrow as a weak low pressure area drops southward along the coast, bringing a slight chance of drizzle late tomorrow night, then a slight chance of showers starting Thursday morning through Thursday night. The snow levels during this period will be around 2500’ so the higher coast range mountains could see some accumulation. High temperatures only near 48, lows near 36.
The low will continue to move south then moves southeastward into California and our flow shifts to more northerly which pulls in some colder air from up over Canada southward into our area. This means Friday looks mostly sunny, the high near 50, mostly clear skies Friday night put the lows at or just below freezing.
Saturday starts out sunny with a high near 49 then we see increasing clouds ahead of a cold front that brings a chance of rain starting in the early morning hours Saturday when the snow level is down around 1400’, so yes, snow is possible in the Coast Range Passes. Our low that night around 34.
Sunday, we expect additional rain, the snow level climbs during the day to around 2300’ then falls that night to around 1800’, highs near 48, lows near 36.
With additional disturbances moving through, the chance of rain remains Monday, snow level around 1500’ so the passes could again be affected, highs near 47, lows near 35.
