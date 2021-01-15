We have a weak cold front moving through this morning that is bringing primarily light rain to the area. The good news is this will continue to move away, and high pressure will build in helping to give us mostly sunny skies this afternoon. The partly cloudy skies tonight will allow for radiational cooling and with light winds, the low tonight drops to around 37 and we can expect some patchy fog with isolated spots of frost as well. We start out dry tomorrow then more clouds move in ahead of another weak system that gives us a chance of rain or rainshowers later tomorrow night into Sunday morning.
For the MLK Holiday we expect partly sunny skies after some patchy morning fog, the high near 52 but with partly cloudy skies that night, the low drops to near 36. Tuesday looks about the same but we will see more clouds Tuesday night ahead of a cold front that brings a slight chance of rain Wednesday, highs near 50, lows near 38.
After this, things get a little more interesting. An approaching cold front brings a chance of rain Thursday, the snow level drops to near 2300’, the high near 50, lows that night down around 36, the snow level down around 1500-2000’. Friday we still have that chance of rain, the highs near 45 with the snow level around 1800-2000’, then things dry out again which allows the lows to fall to or near freezing next Friday before warming a little each day over the weekend. Obviously, this is pretty far out and subject to change between now and the end of next week.
ODOT Update Hwy 6, MP 35
ODOT reports that the area has become active again with cracks in the road as the land shifts. They were working on repairs yesterday with hopes that it would hold longer this time. They advise they continue to monitor this.
COVID-19 Update
Today’s Community Call reported that we have 362 Positive and/or Presumptive Cases and they are currently monitoring 70 individuals. There have been 15 hospitalization for Tillamook County with no cases currently hospitalized. We have had 2 deaths.
Information on Vaccines can be found on the County’s Community Health webpage: tillamookchc.org
