An upper level trough of low pressure is giving us some patchy fog with light rain and drizzle this morning which should ease this afternoon as the trough continues off to the east. Winds becoming southwesterly 4-8, highs near 52, the remaining slight rain chance end tonight with high pressure building in, light winds, lows near 44.
Tomorrow and Saturday look fair, dry, and somewhat mild with the ridge continuing resulting in some patchy morning fog under mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies, light to calm winds, highs near 56, lows near 40.
Sunday looks mostly sunny and 55 but the ridge flattens by Monday allowing some disturbances to bring a chance of showers, off and on, thru midweek, highs near 52, lows near 43.
COVID-19 weekly cases surge, hospitalizations, deaths increase
OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released yesterday showed a record- smashing total of daily cases, surging hospitalizations, a sharp rise in deaths and a staggering percent positivity.
OHA reported 47,272 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Jan 3, through Sunday, Jan. 9 – six times higher than two weeks ago and three times higher than the previous pandemic record for weekly cases.
There were 486 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations, compared to 290 last week – a 68% increase. There were 113 reported COVID-19-related deaths, up from 89 last week.
Reported test results jumped by 89% from 136,474 to 258,574. This represents a new pandemic high. The percentage of positive tests increased from 15.7% to 21%.
Yesterday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 128 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19-related deaths.
Tillamook County recorded an additional death January 11th, Oregon’s 5,813th death and Tillamook’s 52nd death is a 71-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive Jan. 2 and died Jan. 7 at Adventist Health Tillamook. She had had underlying conditions.
