A look at the satellite picture clearly shows we have a front with an atmospheric river event evolving. There is a large moisture plume extending from the coast to our north, southwestward well into the central and western Pacific.
The front is currently approaching the Washington coast with the associated rain shield having pushed into extreme northwest Oregon. The front will stall today and with disturbances riding along the front it will move back and forth along the coast to some degree for the next couple of days, finally ending and pushing away Wednesday morning. With the rain being heavy at times this has the potential to give us 4-8” of rain in the Coast Range, and in the Cascades, and depending on which watershed receives the higher rain amounts, those rivers could reach or exceed flood levels. For now, it appears the hose will be pointed at areas to our north and into the Cascades where additional snow melt will add to their water levels. This does not mean we are out of the woods as this event is just starting and subject to change anytime between now and Wednesday.
As for our flooding concerns, we already have a Coastal Flood Advisory that started at 8am this morning and is valid thru 4pm Wednesday related to Tidal Overflow Flooding that is a result of the rain on top of the King Tides that peak tomorrow. The higher High Tide today is at around 10:40am, tomorrow at 11:30am, and on Wednesday at 12:20pm. We could experience overflow flooding in the usual spots from a couple hours before to a couple hours after high tide times. We will continue to see higher surf conditions and the Sneaker Wave threat is also a major concern, especially at high tide times as there is little to no beach during that period. Outside of the above, during heavy rain periods, there is always the chance of Urban and Small Stream Flooding in areas where the rain rates exceed the grounds ability to drain the water off.
Now we can talk about the winds. They will be breezy today and increase tonight, gusting to 30-35 in town and maybe 45 to 50 at the beaches. With the grounds being supersaturated now, this could push some trees over causing some isolated power outages.
I think I have hit all the hazards with this event, which appears to continue into Wednesday morning when a high pressure ridge moves in and just leaves us with a slight chance of showers until Thursday when we see a weak front pushing in more clouds then rain by Thursday night extending into Friday morning when that starts to ease further.
It is looking likely that the weekend is looking dry and somewhat mild with another ridge building in with daytimes highs in the mid 50s, lows down around 40.
There is another briefing this afternoon, and should there be any changes, I will update – the update!
