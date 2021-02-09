It still looks like we will see some of the coldest temperatures this season spilling into the region toward the end of the week. Today we had some high clouds streaming across associated with a weak front to our south but otherwise today looks cool and dry, highs near 44 and with mostly clear skies tonight, lows drop down to or near freezing.
The big change, of interest to everyone, starts later tomorrow into Thursday. There is a very cold Arctic airmass dropping southward into the Rockies while an upper-level trough of low pressure drops southward out of Canada, pushing some of that modified Arctic Air toward our area. The questions not answered with any consistency by the model is, how much and how cold.
So, we have moisture moving in tomorrow evening when the snow level is around 2000’ with the afternoon high near 47. After the sun goes down there is about a 30% chance of showers. Obviously once the sun goes down, so do the temperatures and the snow level starts to fall also. The concern is that there is a warm layer above the colder surface temperatures and with the overnight lows falling to or near freezing in the early morning hours Thursday, freezing rain or sleet is possible.
Thursday, we see more rain, the colder east winds start to kick in also, the high near 41, the snow level around 2000’. That evening the temperatures again start to fall and with the cold air filtering in, we should reach freezing sooner. With a certain amount of uncertainty, we may see some low-level freezing rain, or snow, or both, as the overnight low is expected to be near 25.
Friday and Saturday, we start to really feel that Arctic air setting in as the high is only going to make it to the upper 30s and with the east winds, the windchill will make it feel even colder. We continue to have a chance of snow early Friday then we transition to snow shower later in the morning, but as the temperatures climb above freezing around noon, the low level precipitation turns to rain and the snow level climbs to around 1000-1500’. We should see fewer scattered showers Friday night as the snow level again starts to come down, the overnight low near 26.
Sunday things start to warm up, if you want to call it that, the high near 43, the low near 30, still with a chance of rain or snow with the snow level climbing during the day and falling at night.
Remember, during this period, even if we were to just get rain, it will freeze at night, even along the roads near the beaches. All the passes, including higher elevations along Hwy 101, could become treacherous at times, especially in the overnight hours. It is best to look at tripcheck.com before you head out to see if there are any closures. You can also look at the National Weather Service page at weather.com/Portland. Bottom line - continue to monitor conditions each day as conditions can change rapidly during events like this.
The National Weather Service just issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Coast Range eastward, valid from Thursday morning thru Friday morning for possible heavy snow and gusty winds.
COVID Vaccine SCAM Alert
We are receiving word that residents are getting calls from someone stating they are with the Health Department and calling to see if the resident would like someone to come to the home to administer the vaccine. They say there is a $25 transportation fee which would need to be paid first. This is a scam and an attempt to get your card information. The Health Department, nor any other vaccinators, offer any such service. Just hang up and DO NOT give them your credit card or any other personal information.
No Movement in Tillamook Risk Level
Tillamook County is very fortunate and because our COVID positive cases remained low for the last two weeks, we continue for another two weeks in the Low Risk category. Congratulations and well done. Continue to follow guidelines, wash hands frequently, stay 6’ from one another and wear your masks.
By the way, our neighbors to the north and south are in the High Risk Category.
