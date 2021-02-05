The northwesterly flow continues over the area so there is little change expected this morning as we see more light rain or drizzle from another disturbance that made it over the ridge and dropped down across the region. It is also giving us periods of gusty winds. The disturbance will have dropped to our south this afternoon, so the precipitation comes to an end later this afternoon or evening. High temperatures today near 48, lows near 40, the snow level around 2700’.
Another disturbance drops down tomorrow during the day to increase the chance of light rain or drizzle once again, highs near 52, the precipitation eases tomorrow night, lows near 38 so the snow levels drop to 2200’ tomorrow night. We could also see some gusty southerly winds. Sunday things start to dry out.
Monday we are in for a change, even drier and colder. A cold upper level trough of low pressure will drop south from Canada, pouring colder are into the region. The good news in this is we will be looking at a dry easterly wind developing so while the snow levels will be quite low, there will not be any moisture around to give us frozen precipitation. We are looking at highs around 47 thru midweek but nighttime low falling to near or just below freezing each night thru Wednesday.
Here is where things get a little more interesting, a slight chance of rain appears Wednesday night and with a low of 31, the snow level will be dropping down below the pass level so accumulating snow would be possible thru the passes. Thursday morning, we still have a slight chance of rain so low level snow and ice is possible until later that morning as the snow level climbs to around 1200’ in the afternoon. This is another of the “Stay Tuned” events as none of this is written, or even etched, in stone just yet!
Slash Burn Info
ODF reports a Slash Burn is planned today on Welsh Property about a half a mile south of Nehalem.
ODOT Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
COVID-19 Update
- Tillamook County is reporting 389 cases and still monitoring 18 individuals.
- Risk Level – Low, and it appears we are headed towards staying there two more weeks, the numbers will be puller this coming Monday and reported this coming Tuesday.
Vaccine report
- 1st Doses administered to date - 1744
- Received to date – 1800
- We hope to complete Phase 1a, Groups 1-4 by the end of next week.
- Started on Phase 1b Group 1 (Educators K-12) this week, 440 doses administered.
- Boosters given – 341
If you happened to get your Primary Vaccine Dose outside of Tillamook County, you need to get your Booster (2nd shot) at the same location, outside of Tillamook County. The Primary and Booster are connected, in other words, if we administer 100 Primary, they send us 100 Boosters to match. When we get the doses, they mark them Primary or Booster and we must administer them as such. If you go elsewhere to get the second shot, there is no way for us to know and that second shot is held unnecessarily at the first site and causes the different site to be short.
We are also still in the planning process on the how, where, and when, we will be providing vaccine to the Phase 1b, Groups 2-5. Though we are making great progress, it is not ready to be rolled out just yet. If you hear of a site in Tillamook County providing vaccine this week or next week, it is a dedicated site, by appointment only and for a specific Group. You will not be able to get a shot unless you are on the list, and they are not taking appointments for anyone outside the currently served Group. Remember also that the speed at which this will progress is dependent on how much vaccine is delivered each week. We estimate there are between 5000-6000 people that fall in the 65 and older groups in Tillamook County, statewide the estimate is over 795,000. We anticipate them (OHA) sending about 200 doses a week until supplies increase so you can sense it will take a while to push through the Phase 1b Groups starting with the 80+ Group 2. The shares are based on the age group population ratio statewide and they divide up the State received doses that way. Obviously, continued patience is needed!
How do our 65 and older groups sign up? Well, I am glad you asked, fresh off the press:
New On-line Eligibility Form for COVID19 Vaccine for adults 65+ years!
As we anticipate receiving vaccine for our older adults, we are increasing outreach and collection of contact information to notify people as soon as events are scheduled. We are providing a simple online form that will expedite the process and allow health officials and state approved vaccination site partners to efficiently plan for vaccination events. You use the links below to access the fillable form.
Most people are aware that older adults are now eligible to begin receiving the COVID19 vaccine:
- Oregonians age 80 and above are eligible February 8th and can begin getting vaccinated against COVID-19 after that date as appointments become available.
- Older adults age 65 and above will become eligible to get a vaccine over the following 3 weeks (see page 2 for list).
Vaccines remain in critically short supply in the United States, in Oregon and here in Tillamook County. Every senior will be able get a vaccine, but most seniors will not be able to get immunized for many weeks. Here’s more information for you to help reduce confusion and frustration as we work together to support Oregon seniors.
Older adults will have different ways to get vaccine information:
While we can’t give every older adult an appointment as soon as they want one, we can give them different ways to get linked to vaccine information and events. Here are some of the options available:
- https://tillamookchc.org/ – check our webpage to find information about current vaccine events, our contact information, the progress Tillamook County is making on vaccinating all eligible Tillamook County residents and more.
- https://www.facebook.com/TillamookCHC - see current Facebook posts for vaccine information.
- COVID19 Vaccine Call Center: 503.843.3914 (English/Spanish) from 8:00am – 5:00pm M-F
- Please be aware that wait times may be long due to high call volumes. There is an option to get a call back rather than wait on hold (in English and Spanish). Free interpretation is available for all other languages and TYY service is available as well.
- tcchc@co.tillamook.or.us: email us with questions or concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccination and we will respond to you within 1 business day in English or Spanish. Free interpretation is available for all other languages.
- Covidvaccine.oregon.gov: OHA’s vaccination website features facts about COVID-19 vaccines and hosts links to county websites and a statewide calendar of public vaccination clinics.
- Nursing home, independent living centers and other facilities: Pharmacy partners are vaccinating residents and staff at senior residences and care facilities. Residents (or family members) can ask their facility operator when their residence is scheduled for a vaccination clinic.
There are more than 750,000 people aged 65 or older. While Oregon has already vaccinated more than 100,000 people aged 60 and older, state health officials estimate it will take until mid-April to vaccinate more than 7 in 10 Oregon seniors.
All seniors will be eligible to get vaccinated by the end of February. Here are dates for when Oregonians age 65 and older can start getting vaccinated:
Who
When
Number of Oregonians
Phase
80 and older
February 8, 2021
~168,000
1B, Group 2
75 and older
February 15, 2021
~134,000
1B, Group 3
70 and older
February 22, 2021
~206,000
1B, Group 4
65 and older
March 1, 2021
~258,000
1B, Group 5
You can help make the vaccination process better for Oregon seniors
Since the start of the pandemic, Oregon has prioritized protecting seniors. While every COVID-19 fatality is tragic, Oregon has the second lowest COVID-19 infection rate among seniors, and the third-lowest death rate among seniors, in the nation.
Your partnership has helped save lives. We are committed to sharing information with you as we continue to roll-out Oregon’s vaccination program. We hope you will keep seniors, family members and caregivers by staying informed, remaining patient and keeping safe as we work together to vaccinate every older adult in Tillamook County.
