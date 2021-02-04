The high pressure ridge to our west is keeping us under a northwesterly flow aloft. The ridge will continue to have weak disturbances ride the flow and drop into the area. Lift from the mountains will be enough to trigger some patchy light rain or drizzle in some areas today and tonight. Highs today near 49, lows tonight, with all the cloudiness, will only drop to near 45 which means the snow/freezing level will be up above 3500’.
Tomorrow another impulse drops down into the area and gives us a better chance of rain, especially in the morning hours. Only a slight chance of any precipitation tomorrow night, a little warmer though, highs near 51, lows near 43.
The weekend looks mostly cloudy, still with a chance of light rain or drizzle, especially over or near the Coast Range. We do start to see cooler temperatures and lowering snow levels with more easterly winds developing, highs near 51, lows near 38 Saturday, the snow level falling to near 2100’ that night then Sunday highs near 47, lows near 35, the snow level near 2100’. We also keep a chance of rain as disturbances continue to ride the upper air flow over the ridge and drop thru our area from time to time.
Next week starts to get interesting with a cold trough of low pressure causes a colder offshore flow which will push the snow levels down low once again. The models do differ on the strength of the trough which would affect how cold we all get, and how much moisture there will in the area. The bottom line, if the stars, and the conditions, come into alignment again, some light low level snow would be possible.
So, a forecast for now, partly to mostly sunny days starting Monday thru midweek, with a slight chance of rain, the snow level Monday at 1500’ with the afternoon high near 45 but dropping to near 300’ that night with lows near 32, so, even without snow, icy roads are a big concern, especially in the passes.
Tuesday looks even more interesting because there is still a slight chance of rain and the afternoon high near 43 puts the snow level near 1000’, the low Tuesday night near 29 so any rain would either be freezing rain or snow.
Wednesday, still that slight chance of rain, the snow level lifting to near 1000’ in the afternoon with the high near 45, lows near 33. This is still pretty far out and as I said, the models are mixed on a lot of this so for now, this is our best guess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.