I had a little light rain or drizzle on the drive in this morning but now there is plenty of blue sky. There was also some patchy frost. As far as the weather goes, the trough of low pressure continues to drift off to the east as high pressure builds just to our west and this will continue to build tonight but it does look like a disturbance rides over the top of the ridge and drop down thru our area tomorrow into Friday and gives us a slight chance of showers into Friday morning.
With the ridge over the area Friday night, and the residual moisture remaining in the area, patchy fog is possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Later Saturday morning another weak disturbance rides over the ridge and drops down thru the area and brings a slight chance of light rain or drizzle then another one Saturday into Sunday brings another slight chance of rain.
After the weekend the models don’t give us a consistent picture. Some models show us under a westerly flow that would open us up to some rainy periods, while other models keep the ridge dominating the pattern which would tend to keep us dry. For now, we’ll go with partly sunny days with a slight chance of rain, the snow level still around 2000-2500’ with highs near 50, lows near 36.
COVID-19 Update
At today’s Commissioner’s Meeting, it was reported that Tillamook County has had 381 positive and/or presumptive cases, and we are still monitoring 18 individuals.
The report from the Governor’s Office is that the County appears, during this Warning Week (2-week period), is that we are projected to remain in the Low Risk Category with only 13 reported cases the previous 2 weeks. The actual Level will be reviewed next week after pulling the new numbers next Monday. The numbers will be reviewed then the outcome will be announced next Tuesday. If a Level change were necessary, it would take affect next Friday. At current levels, we would likely remain at the Low Risk Level for an additional two weeks.
A report on vaccinations in Tillamook County, as of yesterday, there had been 1371 Primary and Booster shots administered with another 390 expected by the end of the week. We continue to work on completing Groups 1-4 of Phase 1a, with Educators and Staff K-12 beginning at the end of the week and hoping to finish these by the end of next week. If you fall within one of the Phase 1a Groups, call 503-842-3914 ASAP to get on the schedule at a vaccine event. You must be eligible and scheduled to attend. To see the Phase 1a Groups, go to https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/ . If you are an Educator K-12, check with your Superintendent for your school’s event.
While the Governor announced when individuals 65 and older are eligible for the vaccine, we currently do not have any events scheduled for that group as vaccine delivery amounts to the county remains low and we currently only have enough delivered to complete the groups mentioned in the previous paragraph. We are doing the planning so that should we get the vaccine amounts necessary to conduct these events, we are ready! Once we do start to get the vaccine for that next Group, it is estimated it will take 12 weeks to work through the 65 and older group. The Governor’s Office also estimated it would be mid-May before we are able to vaccinate front line workers and people under 65 with health risks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.