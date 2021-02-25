The cold front has pushed southeastward thru the area so now we will see some scattered showers with winds becoming westerly 15-20 gusting to 25-30, highs near 48, lows near 41, the snow level around 2500’.
We will see the shower activity continue tomorrow, still with the breezy west wind 14-18 gusting to 24, highs near 48, the snow level down near 2000’. The showers persist tomorrow night, winds westerly 10-15 gusting to 20, lows near 40.
A couple things worth mentioning, we have a Gale Warning for the coastal water effective at noon today thru noon tomorrow that will cause hazardous seas with 20-25’ seas. This has also caused the National Weather Service Portland to issue a High Surf Advisory for the beach areas effective from 1:00am today thru 1:00am tomorrow. I quote what concerns this causes, “Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline, especially during high tide. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path.” High tides are at around 1:00am and 1:00pm tomorrow.
It might also be worth mentioning that the higher Coast Range mountains above around 2000-2500’ could get about 6” of new accumulation, and the Cascades, well, how about up to 3’ of new snow between today and Saturday when things slow down.
So, Saturday, high pressure starts to build, and the shower activity starts to diminish Saturday morning with Saturday night looking dry. Sunday on thru the middle of next week the models start to differ but it looks like the rain returns Sunday night and we keep a chance of rain each day thru midweek, highs near 52, lows near 39.
Community Update
Did you know there is a way to hear the latest and greatest every Friday at 8:00am from your Legislators, the Coastal Caucus, the Governor’s Office, and the County Commissioners? Join in on the Friday Tillamook Community Call and you can also hear the latest COVID/Vaccine information from Adventist Health, Tillamook Community Health Center and Rinehart Clinic along with updates from the Sheriff and Emergency Management. In addition to this, all the cities in Tillamook County are given the opportunity to provide their updates.
Tune into KTIL-FM (95.9) who simulcasts the meeting live starting at 8:00am each Friday, or you can call the teleconference line at 971-254-3149, Conference ID: 703 023 979#.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.