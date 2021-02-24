Today we get a nice break from all the rain with a mostly sunny day as a ridge of high pressure builds in over the area. With the relatively clear nighttime skies last night we did drop down to freezing early this morning causing some slick walkways and icy windshields along with some patchy fog. With the mostly sunny skies and light winds today we will see an afternoon highs up near 49.
Unfortunately, this dry, mild, sunny day is only temporary as we do have another front expected to push in some clouds tonight and then the rain sometime after midnight and with the lows falling to near 37, the snow level lowers to near 1500’ again.
The rain continues tomorrow and Friday with another system, along with breezy westerly winds 15 to 20 gusting to 25, highs near 48, the snow level up near 2500’ with the lows near 39.
The rain eases Saturday as high pressure nears the area, but another system means the rain returns Sunday and Monday, highs near 51, lows near 38, the snow level continues to hover around 2500’.
Scam Alert
One that has popped up before, another Tillamook County resident received an official looking letter address to them from the Tax Processing Unit, Tillamook County Public Judgement Records with a toll-free number they are to call immediately. It said it was a Distraint Warrant issued against the person because of a tax that has not been paid in full. This person owed $71,195 and they had 15 days to respond. This is NOT an official letter from the County and there is no such department within the county. It is a scam attempting to trick people into paying this fake tax dept and would likely request you send in the payment using gift cards. You can throw this letter away, it is fake!
Vaccine Update
Tillamook County vaccine partners continue to work on the 80 and above Group and hope to complete enough of that next week that they can begin working on the 75 and over Group. If you are in the 80 and above Group, you will likely be getting a call soon to schedule your vaccine shot, just be patient, we had to cancel a couple of clinics because the weather delayed our vaccine shipments.
Tillamook county has given vaccine to 12.7% of its population which is actually pretty good when compared to neighboring counties, even those with significantly higher populations. We also remain in the Low Risk Category for another two weeks.
