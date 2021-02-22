The atmosphere river has shifted south into southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. Rainfall totals for the last 24hr are ranging between 1-2” with the Coast Range seeing 2-3”. Currently the only river to go above Flood Stage is the usual Gray’s River in Washington and there are several others up there that will be getting up close to Flood Stage.
For Tillamook County, the current river forecasts keep all the rivers a foot or two below Action Stage, cresting around 9:00pm tonight. Tides, which can sometimes factor into the flooding picture, are actually running below forecasts and are not exceptionally high.
So, obviously the forecast is for more rain, and it could be heavy at times as a cold front pushes through later today, winds are southerly 14-18 gusting to 25, today’s high near 52. We transition to scattered showers this evening behind the front and the snow level drops to near 2000’. We see continues scattered showers tomorrow thanks to a disturbance moving across the area, especially in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night a weak ridge of high pressure moves in and caps the shower activity, the snow level could fall to 1700’ with tomorrow nights temperature, under improving skies, near 34. Thanks to the ridge, Wednesday starts out mostly sunny and dry, with light winds the afternoon high climbs to near 50. Expect some increasing clouds that night, the low down near 38.
By early Thursday, an upper level ridge parks off to the west and as has been the case the last few months, disturbances ride over the ridge and drop southeastward across our area bringing periods of rain and rainshowers. We have one early Thursday morning that will bring rain then showers, then another Friday night into Saturday. We may see fewer showers Sunday, and maybe no rain next Monday.
COVID-19 Update
As you know, the weather across the U.S. last week was, well, not only bad but record setting. Many people were affected and many transport businesses including the airline industry, was greatly impacted. This delayed shipments of the vaccine to many, including to Tillamook County. For us, the vaccine is shipped out of Tennessee and did not make it out on schedule which has set everything back a week.
Tillamook County had begun vaccinating the Phase 1b, Group 2 (80 and over) last week and had hoped to complete those this week. However, with the weather delay, we had to reschedule them for next week. With no more hick-ups, we may be able to start on the next Group (Group 3, 75 and over) the week after that.
