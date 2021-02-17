A few light scattered showers this morning that will become more widely scattered by the afternoon as high pressure continues to build and the snow level lowers again to around 2000’, highs today near 49.
We dry out a little overnight but will see increasing high clouds to start with the approach of the next front. We also see some light east winds and an overnight low near 35, the snow level down to near 1500’ so we could again see some patchy ice in the early morning hours across the top of the passes.
So, we see rain all day tomorrow associated with the front moving through, some breezy southerly winds during the day, highs near 49, lows near 41. We see scattered showers behind the front Friday with the snow level back up around 2500’. The scattered showers ease tomorrow night but then an upper level trough moves in and triggers more rain starting sometime around midnight into the early morning hours Saturday then another warm front pushes in more rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday.
It appears we will have a ridge set up off to the west Monday but it will have moisture moving up and over the ridge with the heaviest rain aimed into southwest Washington. The models suggest this will be a weak atmospheric river event from Sunday night thru Monday, again it is aimed primarily to our north but does finally pushes south into then thru our area Tuesday. While the local river heights do show a minor increase as a result, no river flooding is forecasted at this time. High temperatures during this time are in the low 50s, lows in the low to mid 40s.
COVID-19 Vaccine info
The Tillamook County Community Health Center is working with its vaccine partners which includes the Rinehart Clinic, Tillamook Adventist Hospital, Nehalem Bay Fire District to work through the State’s/OHA mandated sequencing groups in Phase 1a and Phase 1b which includes the older adults.
As more and more older adults become eligible in Oregon, this means that there is more demand for the vaccine than there is supply each week. With 26.4% of Tillamook County residents over the age of 65, we estimate it will take us several weeks to complete each age group seen here in Phase 1B.
We encourage all Tillamook County residents who are eligible to enroll online using the form in English or Spanish on our website: tillamookchc.org. Completed enrollments are automatically put on a list to be contacted for an appointment. Due to high call volumes, we are no longer able to make appointments from phone or email requests.
Appointments are made by our staff contacting those on the eligibility list using a computer program to randomize the list within eligible groups. Randomization of the list will provide a consistent, fair and equitable distribution process across the county. The number that we can schedule is subject to the amount of vaccine provided to us by the state of Oregon, currently we are able to schedule 240-260 eligible individuals each week.
Know that while it may take us some time, everyone who is listed and would like a vaccine will receive an opportunity to get it.
Help is available with the online enrollment form by calling our vaccine line: 503-842-3914. Staffed Monday- Friday 8am -5pm with bilingual (English and Spanish) staff.
