Unlike our friends over in the valley, it looks like we escaped for the most part. We did get close with overnight lows near 33-34 so there was likely some patchy ice around in the early morning hours. Today another low pressure area is approach our area that has the potential to bring freezing rain to those areas, such as in the Coast Range, where it remains at or below freezing. More snow, sleet and freezing rain is likely over in the valley today and tonight. It also appears elevated areas to our south, in the Coast Range, like along Hwy 20 from Murphy Hill over to Grand Ronde and beyond will see another shot of freezing rain and snow.
So, we expect more rain today and tonight, highs along the coast are climbing above freezing but you don’t have to go very high in elevation to see snow and ice, Lee’s Camp is still seeing snow and sleet with the temperature still only 31, this means the higher you go, the more snow you will see today and tonight. The breezy easterly winds continue 14-18 gusting to 25. Lows tonight will range from 30 in Astoria, 33 in Tillamook, and up to 43 in Newport. This suggests coastal snow or rain possible in northern Tillamook County thru Astoria, but snow and ice still occurring thru the Coast Range. The valley will still be dealing with more heavy snow and ice today and tonight, their lows tonight around 20.
Tomorrow we are still rainy but warmer here along the coast we start warming, Astoria up to 38 for a high, Tillamook 44, Newport up to 48, the valley will have another problem day with their high only reaching around 30.
Sunday, we get another system that could give some areas another shot of freezing rain, from the Coast Range eastward. Highs here near 45, lows near 39.
Monday the precipitation become more scattered showers that persists thru Tuesday with a slow warming trend here and in the valley. The rain likely returns Wednesday with showers again by Thursday, highs by this time near 50, lows near 39.
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
Region 2 bridge screening project
Construct standard protective screening on the following five bridges:
OR22 overcrossing at Albus Road - Bridge #08077
OR22 overcrossing at 72nd Avenue - Bridge #08074
OR22 overcrossing at Cordon Road - Bridge #08473
OR22 overcrossing at Lancaster Drive - Bridge #07770
OR126 overcrossing at Dersham Road - Bridge #06519A
Traffic Impacts: Intermittent traffic delays (20 minute maximum) on the following overpasses and State highways below them are expected between 07:00 and 17:00 / February 8 to February 12, 2021:
Dersham Road – Feb 8 to Feb 12 Install posts and screening (screening to arrive Feb 10)
