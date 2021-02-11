I think you can feel the change starting to happen. We have 2 systems moving in from the west while very cold air is spilling in through the Gorge. These will combine to cause a challenge to forecaster on where and when the frozen precipitation will happen.
First on the horizon is a warm front that is giving us some warmer morning temperatures. This will be followed by the associated cold front and parent low pressure system that will move over the area later today. All this will increase the easterly winds starting today that is also pushing in the colder air over the area. The cold air will push through the Gorge into the northern valley with some pushing east down the river towards Astoria while it also spreads south across the Portland area and push thru the coastal passes. At 10:00am this morning the Hwy 6 pass was still at 33 degrees, and Astoria airport was at 39 while here at Tillamook we are at 45.
So, our forecast for today, cloudy, and rainy with the temperature actually falling this afternoon to around 38. The easterly winds will also be increasing, becoming 10-15 gusting to 20. The challenge is just what time will the temperatures fall tonight, which in turn brings us the freezing rain. The current thinking is around 3am, then as the temperature continues to drop, bringing the snow level down, snow with the freezing rain develops, likely a little before sunrise tomorrow, around 5:00am. The winds overnight increase, becoming 20-25 gusting to 35. With a low of around 30, the windchill is in the low 20s to upper teens.
The snow and freezing rain will continue thru mid-morning when the temperatures finally climb to above freezing, but the afternoon high is only around 37, and still rainy. The winds continue to be breezy also, easterly 15-20 gusting to 35. As the temperature drops in the afternoon and the snow level falls to below 900’, rain and snow is possible. Tomorrow night we see more rain and snow but the another system approaches which initially pushes in some warmer air above the cold surface air which bring back the freezing rain in the early morning hours into Saturday morning. The overnight low around 27.
Saturday the snow level climbs with an afternoon high all the way up to 39, not as breezy, easterly 10-15 gusting to 25 then shifting in the afternoon, becoming more westerly which will signal the beginning of the end of the frigid temperatures. We are still looking at more rain though and a slight chance of snow Saturday night with the low dropping down near freezing.
Sunday, any frozen precipitation will turn to all rain, the high up near 46, lows near 39. Monday also looks rainy, highs near 51, the low near 40.
If you have business over in the valley tomorrow, you might want to cancel if you can, if not, call before you go to make sure they are remaining open. Keep an eye on Tripcheck.com because conditions can and will change very rapidly at the higher elevation first, then work their way down to the lower levels. Another source of information is the National Weather Service at weather.gov/portland
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
829 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021
...PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry
precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another
round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions
of the region Friday night into Saturday.
ORZ001-WAZ021-120030-
/O.CON.KPQR.WW.Y.0011.210211T2200Z-210212T2000Z/
North Oregon Coast-South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Tillamook,
Netarts, Pacific City, Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
829 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO NOON PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around two tenths
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon,
North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on ice and snow covered roads. Challenging
driving conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday
morning commutes. Gusty winds and ice could bring down tree
branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Storm Warning
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
829 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021
...PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry
precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another
round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions
of the region Friday night into Saturday.
ORZ003-WAZ020-120030-
/O.EXT.KPQR.WS.W.0002.210211T1800Z-210212T2000Z/
Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit,
Lees Camp, Trask, Willapa, Frances, and Ryderwood
829 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a
quarter to possibly near a half inches. Highest ice accumulation
will be in the Coast Range valleys. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph, mainly on exposed ridges.
* WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range
of Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel will be challenging at times. Gusty winds and ice
could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 along Coast Range 1 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.