A trough of low pressure is just off the coast and continues to pump moisture up from the south over our area in the form of a weak atmospheric river event. With the continuous rain that has been giving us close to an inch to an inch and a half of rain a day for several days, the river flow rates are increasing but river flooding concerns a very low.
The upper level trough will push in and move east early tomorrow morning and we transition to scattered showers as the snow level drops to around 2500’. The showers start to ease early Wednesday morning, the snow level drops to 2200’, and we are a little breezy with gusts in town to 20.
The rain diminishes later Wednesday as high pressure moves in, snow level still 2200’ with partly sunny skies and light winds. This also means that the night temperature could drop down to around 35 and with the moisture, patchy fog and frost is also possible.
Thursday starts out partly sunny and dry, but it appears a weak disturbance will ride over the ridge and give us a slight chance of rain that night, then the ridge reasserts itself and gives us a pleasant weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies, dry, highs near 52, lows near 37.
U.S. 101 slide repair between Sunset Beach and Camp Rilea to begin Feb. 9; expect delays
WARRENTON—A two-week project to repair a slide that is impacting U.S. 101 between Sunset Beach and Camp Rilea (milepost 11) is beginning on Tuesday, February 9.
A contractor working for the Oregon Department of Transportation will be applying soil nails to the slide area. In order to do the work, the southbound lane will be closed during construction. Flaggers will be controlling two-way traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the two weeks.
There will be no work on weekends and on President’s Day, February 15. Construction will resume on Tuesday, February 16.
Travelers should expect as much as 20 minute delays especially early and later in the day. Travelers should be prepared by adding travel time, and checking TripCheck.com for the latest traffic updates.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around work zones.
COVID-19 Update
Tillamook county has had 377 positive and/or presumptive cases, 10 for last week which looks good for staying in the Low Risk Category. This week is the Warning Week and next week would be the Movement Week if our numbers changed significantly. To date there have been 15 hospitalizations from Tillamook County Cases, none currently though. The Health Department is monitoring 18 individuals.
Tillamook County vaccinators are currently working through the Phase 1a Groups 1-4. If you have received a call from them telling you that you are eligible and need to schedule an appointment, do so ASAP as they are about to go to Phase 1b Educators including Staff of K-12. So, we are working to complete Phase 1a and are working on scheduling the school vaccine events. If you work for the schools, check with your Superintendent for the schedule. If you do not fall in the Phase 1a or Schools, there is no need to call, we are only working on those groups. Once these are completed, and we receive word on the vaccine for the other 1b Groups, we will push out the information by every means possible to get you the information.
I continue to hear things like, “I know someone”, or “I have a friend over 65 that have gotten their shot, why can’t I.” Don’t forget, there are multiple categories that this person may fall into, and one of those qualified that person now in Phase 1a, Groups 1-4, vice Phase 1b, Group 5. Also, OHA is hearing that some vaccinators may have not followed the published guideline and is reaching out to have discussions with those. I also hear that Texas or another state is vaccinating the 65+ group or others. Each state is running their own program, the program is not a single plan used nationwide, it is unique to that state. Remember too that we are all limited by the number of doses we receive. Oregon now has a Committee that is setting the priorities, these decisions are NOT left up to the county. And, you may have heard, last week it was announced that OHA would be pulling some of the doses planned for certain counties, including Tillamook, in an effort to redirect them to counties that were not as far along in vaccinating the 1a Phase.
At the end of last week, Tillamook County vaccine providers had vaccinated over 1,200 individuals and has now started giving booster shots to those who had their Primary shot 28 days ago, in addition to the remainder of Phase 1a people. As I have previously mentioned, when we receive vaccine, they are marked as Primary or Booster and have to be used just for that purpose per strict guidance.
To see additional information for the County and State, go to:
Facebook: Tillamook County Community Health Centers
Email: tcchc@co.tillamook.or.us
Covid-19 Vaccine Call Center 503-842-3914
