A ridge of high pressure over the area today is giving us a dry day though somewhat cloudy with patchy morning fog and light winds. Highs today near 52, lows tonight near 36. Tomorrow we expect a trough of low pressure to bring some light rain to the area as the snow level also lowers to around 2700’. The models are starting to suggest the moisture will be limited so the chance, for now, is around a 50/50 chance.
Friday things start to get difficult to nail down. The models have been showing several different scenarios and the real outcome depends on which one wins. Option one is we continue under a northwesterly flow which would limit the precipitation some and keep us on the cooler side. Option two is a warm front moving up from the southwest, giving us heavier, warmer rain. With this, the heavier rain would occur around Saturday afternoon and evening.
After this, the active pattern looks to continue into the start of next week, so more rain is likely through Monday and Tuesday. There will likely be breezy periods through the weekend and into the start of next week as well.
I will continue to mention that we will be coming into another King Tide period from the 12th thru the 16th, peaking on the 14th. These could impact those areas susceptible to Coastal Tidal Overflow Flooding, such as in Pacific City, west of Tillamook, and up near Nehalem.
Slash Burn Information
I am happy to report that ODF has added me on their Slash Burn Notification List so I will try to include this information here. They have listed three for today, all on Stimson property. One is southeast of Netarts, 4.3 mile southwest of Tillamook; another two identified at 6.4 and one at 9.2 southeast of Tillamook.
OHA COVID-19 Update
COVID-19 has claimed 36 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,080 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. 12/8/20.
"The news of three dozen lives lost weighs heavily on all Oregonians," said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority. "Today we share an unfortunate milestone since the first case was reported in February that 36 deaths were reported today, the highest single day loss of life to date from COVID-19. All of us are affected, and the families and friends of those lost most of all. These lost lives touch our families, our workplaces, our neighborhoods, and our communities.
"At this unfortunate moment, as we work together to confront the challenge presented by COVID-19, we extend our deepest sympathies to those who have lost a loved one and to every Oregonian who has been impacted by the pandemic."
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,341 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 87,082. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (21), Clackamas (114), Clatsop (12), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (11), Curry (6), Deschutes (34), Douglas (27), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (106), Jefferson (28), Josephine (25), Klamath (40), Lake (7), Lane (109), Lincoln (10), Linn (48), Malheur (10), Marion (116), Morrow (5), Multnomah (286), Polk (16), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (40), Union (9), Wasco (13), Washington (173), Wheeler (3), Yamhill (24).
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon decreased to 553, 12 fewer than yesterday. There are 127 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, seven more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. Numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Tillamook COVID-19 Risk Level Information
As many of you know, the Governor now assigns counties a risk level that drives what and how the activities are allowed within the county. Tillamook County is currently in the Moderate Risk category. The County risk level is assessed each week and is considered a “warning week”. A new risk level is assigned to the county every two weeks. The weekly “warning week” update was recently released and shows Tillamook County, for the time period of 11/22/20-12/05/20, has a Test Positivity of 5.6%. This would put Tillamook County in the High Risk Tier. The change would take effect on 12/18/20. To see how and what activities are affected by this change, see the chart at:
https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3461.pdf
