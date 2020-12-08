A decaying atmospheric river event remains over the Vancouver Island area. This frontal area will begin to sag southward later today, pushing light rain southward until the front moves south and east of our area later tonight. High pressure builds in tomorrow as cooler air moves in so look for patchy fog tomorrow morning. High temperatures today around 56, lows tonight near 44 but highs tomorrow near 50, lows near 36.
The models are now suggesting a fast moving, weak front will blast thru Thursday, bringing a chance of showers Wednesday night into Thursday. The cooler weather also lowers the snow level so the higher coast range mountains could see a light dusting overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
The models have not been consistent, but it appears Friday on thru the weekend things become a little more active with the potential of an atmospheric river of sorts affecting our area. At this point we are not sure how much rain or how strong the winds as the multiple system move through starting Friday with more systems Saturday and Sunday as well. For now, we can just say to expect rainy and breezy conditions through the weekend with a chance of rain still on Monday. Of note also, the tide table shows another period of King Tides from about the 12th thru the 17th. Throw in the likelihood of higher seas and elevated river levels and you have all the ingredients for tidal overflow flooding in the usual areas during that period.
For today’s beach goers, we still have a High Surf Advisory in effect until 1pm today. In addition to the high surf, sneaker waves are a greater concern also.
Smoke concerns near Cape Meares
I have been asked a couple times about the smoke yesterday, on the west side of Cape Meares, that apparently dropped ash in the town of Cape Meares. The source was a large slash burn conducted by ODF in that area.
