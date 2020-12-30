We had a front go through earlier this morning and now we see rainshowers with an occasional thunderstorm, mainly over the coastal waters but a few strikes were detected inland earlier. Some of these showers have be on the heavy side and have given us some gusty southerly winds 15-20 gusting to 25 with the showers. The thunderstorm threat ends this evening, but the scattered showers will continue into tomorrow morning.
We have weak high pressure ridge moving across tomorrow so the showers become more widely scattered but then the rain threat returns in time for the New Year as the next decent front approaches. We start out New Years Day with a warm front bringing mainly light rain but in comes the associated cold front for a quick burst of rain Friday.
The weekend is looking wet and windy also with a weak to moderate atmospheric river setting us to bring in rain, heavy at times Saturday along with windy conditions. We still look wet and breezy Sunday through Monday into Tuesday. High for the period remain in the low 50s, lows in the low 40s.
We will again keep our eye on the rivers though for now, no river flooding is projected. They all do respond to all the rain by Sunday, but all are currently forecasted to remain below Action Stage. As is usually the case, there is a slight chance this could change by the end of the week.
Death Investigation - Lincoln County - 12/29/20
Oregon State Police Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the remains of an individual discovered in rural Lincoln County.
On December 10, 2020, Investigators were summoned to the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor for a death investigation. At this location, investigators found the remains of a female child.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office estimate the deceased’s age to be 6.5 to 10 years old. She is approximately 3’10” to 4’6” tall, and had long hair that is dark brown or black. Her race or ethnic origin has yet to be determined, but DNA analysis is not complete.
Due to the condition of the remains, she had likely been deceased at least 30 days before she was discovered.
If you have any information that might help investigators in identifying this child, please call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).
No information regarding the cause or manner of death is available for release at this time.
