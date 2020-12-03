We had a weakened front go through that is bringing us clouds but little else. We have light easterly winds and today’s high around 53. High pressure builds back in this evening so look for clearing skies tonight, lows near 37. Tomorrow we see sunny skies, east winds 4-8, highs near 58, then the easterly winds kink in again tomorrow night, 8-12 gusting to 20, lows near 38, again though, the windchill will make it feel cooler.
Another weak front will bring in more clouds Saturday along with a slight chance of rain by the afternoon that gives us a 40% chance of rain Saturday night before high pressures returns, bringing us mostly sunny skies again for Sunday.
Monday on we see a chance of rain off and on, under mostly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 50s, lows in the low 40s thru Wednesday. Again, some models say a good chance of rain while others say, not so much.
The seas I mentioned in precious reports, that could enhance the threat of sneaker waves, will now keep the threat elevated through tomorrow. If you are at the beach, be alert for these waves, they are called sneaker waves for a reason and are very dangerous.
Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon dropped to 549, 28 fewer than yesterday. There are 105 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds. That is six fewer than yesterday.
OHA to change COVID-19 test reporting
OHA Revising Reporting Results
OHA is revising its process for reporting test results to align with the new statewide framework announced last week by Governor Kate Brown. The change will take effect tomorrow, Dec. 3.
This new health and safety framework is based on four risk levels for counties level of COVID-19 spread: extreme, high, moderate and low risk.
One of the key new metrics in determining the spread of the virus is the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests. To determine that, OHA will no longer count the people tested and will instead count test results.
This change will provide a more complete picture of the spread of the disease in a community.
To support this change, and to maintain transparency in reporting on COVID-19, OHA is changing its public dashboards. That transition is expected to be complete in about two weeks. During that time, OHA will continue to update its Tableau dashboards on weekdays.
OHA has developed an interim dashboard that will report test results at the state and county levels until the new revised dashboard is deployed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.