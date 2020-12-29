A chilly, frosty start this morning with a high pressure ridge still influencing our weather. We dropped down to 30 degrees overnight but with the ridge sliding eastward ahead of the next storm system, the low temperatures should not be as chilly the rest of the week as we see the southerly winds kicking in.
We already see some clouds streaking in ahead of the front that will continue to push in increasing cloudiness today and give us a slight chance of rain this evening. That chance continues to increase with rain likely by around midnight tonight.
Tomorrow will be active with rain, possibly heavy at times, and winds becoming southeasterly 15-20 gusting to 35 in town, up to 50-60 at the beaches. We may see a High Winds Watch issued later today as the models zero in on the system better. Once the front pushes through around noonish tomorrow we transition over to scattered showers and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms as well, especially over the coastal waters. I think we can see between 1-3” of rain from this event.
We could see a break during the day Thursday, with decreasing morning showers as a weak ridge moves across but the rain returns with the next front in the early morning hours New Year’s Day. We may see a brief period of showers behind the front Friday but with a zonal flow, or a west to east flow, we likely stay active through the weekend and into early next week. The details are still a little on the sketchy side, but it looks like rainy and breezy conditions Friday, then rainy and windy conditions Saturday with rain likely still Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will be in the low 50s, lows in the low 40s.
At this time, though the rivers do show a response to the weekend’s rain events, river flooding is not forecasted.
COVID-19 Information
Yesterday, the Governor released the updated County-by-County COVID Risk Assessment for the period of 12/13/20-12/26/20. It reports Tillamook County had a case count of 102 cases during that period. According to the matrix, with counties with less than 30,000 people who have 60 or more cases in the two-week period, this places them in the Extreme Risk Category. Again, we had a case count of 102 so we will remain in the Extreme Risk Level, the same level we have been in the last two weeks, so, no change. The current Risk Level will be valid thru 1/9/21 at which time it will be reevaluated, any changes would be effective 1/10/21.
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
Many of us may be filled with hope and perhaps a little uncertainty as the first week of vaccinations with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is completed and the 2nd COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) this weekend. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be sent to areas with smaller populations like Tillamook County this week due to being easier to handle and store.
The vaccines are being sent out by state and federal resources following the CDC and OHA vaccine distribution plan. There is no sign-up process or list being made for those who want the vaccine. Updates will be provided as we move through the vaccination process. When the vaccine is available for widespread community distribution, we will share how, where, and when the vaccine can be accessed.
The current plan from OHA includes sequencing of vaccines to help with supply and demand - making them available to groups prioritized by exposure and risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. See details on the groupings here: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/.../le3527.pdf
Vaccination of the first priority group is anticipated to be completed by the end of January 2021 and will continue to expand through each group throughout 2021. The vaccine is a 2-dose vaccine and requires the 2nd dose to be within 28 days. It is important to take care to continue to practice COVID-19 safety precautions: limit gatherings and travel, wash your hands frequently, wear a face covering, and keep 6t of distance from those who are not immediate members of your household.
See more on Oregon’s COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution plan on the updated OHA vaccine website: https://covidvaccine.oregon.gov/
_________________________________
Puede que muchos de nosotros estemos esperanzados y tal vez con un poco de incertidumbre ya que se ha cumplido la primera semana de vacunación contra el COVID-19 usando la vacuna Pfizer, mientras que la 2da vacuna de Moderna, este fin de semana recibió la Autorización de la Administración de Drogas y Alimentos de los Estados Unidos (FDA, en inglés) para Uso de Emergencia (EUA, en inglés). La vacuna de Moderna se enviará esta semana a zonas con poblaciones más pequeñas, como el Condado de Tillamook, ya que es una vacuna más fácil de manejar y almacenar.
Las vacunas son enviadas por los recursos estatales y federales, siguiendo el plan de distribución de vacunas de los Centros Para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) y la Autoridad de Salud de Oregón (OHA). No hay ningún procedimiento de inscripción o lista de espera para aquellos que desean vacunarse. Estaremos dando las actualizaciones, a medida que avancemos en el proceso de vacunación, según lo planificado. Cuando la vacuna esté disponible para distribuir ampliamente por la comunidad, compartiremos cómo, dónde y cuándo se puede acceder a la vacuna.
El plan actual de la OHA incluye la secuencia de vacunas necesarias para ayudar con la oferta y la demanda, poniéndolas a disposición a los grupos prioritarios, según el grado de exposición al COVID-19, el riesgo de adquirirlo y propagarlo. Vea los detalles de cómo se deciden las agrupaciones aquí (por ahora, solo disponible en inglés): https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/.../le3527.pdf
Se anticipa que la vacunación del primer grupo prioritario se completará a finales de enero del 2021 y seguirá disponible y al alcance de todos los grupos a lo largo del 2021. La vacuna es una vacuna de dos dosis y se requiere que la segunda dosis sea administrada dentro de los 28 días. Es importante seguir tomando las precauciones físicas contra el COVID-19: limite las reuniones y los viajes, lávese las manos con frecuencia, use un cubrebocas y mantenga los 6 pies de distancia de aquellos que no forman parte de su hogar.
Vea más sobre el plan de distribución de vacunación contra el COVID-19 en Oregón en el sitio web actualizado de la OHA: https://vacunacovid.oregon.gov/
