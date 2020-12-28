A high pressure ridge remains over the Pacific Northwest. The good news is the wind, though light, was still enough to keep the fog away last night and this morning, which with the temperatures hitting 32 last night, would have also cause some frost issues this morning. With the ridge we will see sunny skies today with east winds 5-10, the afternoon high near 51. Mostly clear skies tonight will allow for radiational cooling so the temperatures will again fall to near freezing and with fog again possible, so is the frost.
Tomorrow the ridge slides eastward as the next frontal system moves closer to the coast, pushing in clouds tomorrow night then the rain early Wednesday morning. Wednesday we see the rain, heavy at times, along with breezy south winds 10-15 gusting to 30 with gusts to 50 possible at the beaches. Tomorrow’s highs near 50, with the southerly winds, lows near 40.
The front finally pushes through later Wednesday night and we transition over to scattered showers that diminish some Thursday. A look at the satellite picture though shows the Pacific is still very active, and so does the forecast. Another decent front is expected Friday and we can’t rule out that we see another atmospheric river event for the weekend so look for cloudy skies, rain and winds Saturday and Sunday, Happy New Year! High around 53, lows around 43.
