Well, everyone got some snow over the weekend this time, from a couple inches in Tillamook to upwards of over two feet across the summits.
With the temperature at the airport this morning in the low 20s, some snow flurries overnight hiding the black ice, throw in some patchy freezing fog this morning, it looks like today is a good day to just stay at home.
Today the low pressure center that helped pull down the cold air and triggered the snowshowers continues to move south of the area so we will see a brief break in the snow though there are some widely scattered light showers around, there is only a slight chance for us.
We do have yet another system moving toward the area from the northwest. So, look for increasing clouds today with those cold east winds 5-10, the high only make it to the mid 30s, the windchill stays in the mid to upper 20s.
The precipitation moves in this evening, and with the temperatures at or near freezing, then dropping to around 30 overnight, we can see another 1-2” of snow overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory from 4:00pm tonight thru noon tomorrow.
A snowy start to the day tomorrow that eases some later tomorrow afternoon, the snow level does rise as the temperatures warms tomorrow afternoon, climbing to around 300-500’, the afternoon temperatures climb to near 40, but with the easterly winds 8-12 gusting to 20 with the system, the windchill is still down around 32 during the warmest part of the day. We can see a few more light snow flurries tomorrow night but diminishing, the winds easterly 10-15 gusting to 20, and with a low on 23, the windschill is in the teens.
Wednesday, we have a high pressure ridge building in giving us mostly sunny skies for a change, the high still only makes it to near 38, which will help to melt more snow that can refreeze that night bringing some patchy black ice, and we could also see a few more flurries, the low near 26.
Thursday on, the models are mixed but it looks like a low pressure area will drop into the area, bringing more Canadian cold air along with some rain and nighttime snow to the area. New Years Eve looks to have a chance of snow with the overnight temperature dropping to 27, then New Years Day a chance of rain and snow as the snow level climbs during the day, the high near 43, the snow level up to near 1500’. Saturday night it might even stay above freezing overnight, down to maybe 34 so, rainy that night into Sunday, the high near 46.
With these very cold temperatures, frostbite and hypothermia can occur much quicker. If you are outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Take precautions to protect your pets and livestock from the extreme cold as well. Remember, uncovered pipes will also be susceptible to freezing and bursting.
