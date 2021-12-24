Well, the snow is already falling and accumulating across the tops of the Coast Range passes. This is thanks to a cold upper level low pressure area dropping southward off the Oregon Coast and triggering showers that are moving northeastward across the area. This could also trigger a thunderstorm, especially over the coastal waters. Winds today southwesterly 8-12, the high near 43. The snow level is obviously around 1000-1500’.
More showers and possible thunderstorms tonight, still breezy, and now windchill becomes a factor as the low drops to around 35 tonight, with the gusty winds the windchill will be in the mid 20. The snow level will be dropping to around 800-1300’ tonight with a rain/snow mix possible lower during the heavy showers.
For Christmas Day, you may see some low level rain/snow mix around sunrise when we are the coldest, winds becoming westerly 5-10, the high near 42, the snow level around 500-800’. Then the colder air settles in Christmas night, still with shower and a slight chance of thunderstorms along the coast, winds westerly 8-12 gusting to 20, the snow level dropping to around 300’ in the evening and down to sea level by around 10pm. The wind chills will be in the teens, and 3-5” of low level snow is possible overnight, 4-8” or more of new snow is possible in the passes also. This could significantly impact travel on Hwy 101 as well, particularly around Neahkahnie Mountain and Cascade Head areas. Higher county roads will also be severely impacted.
Sunday the shower activity eases a bit, west winds 5-10 gusting to 25, highs only near 38, another inch of snow is possible, then the temperatures drop again so more accumulation is likely with some light showers around still, lows down around 20.
Monday looks partly sunny with widely scattered light snowshowers, the high near 35, lows near 25. Tuesday on, the models say we stay mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, highs stay around the mid 30s, lows down into the low to mid 20s.
I have been asked by several people, when is the best day to travel over into the valley, and what would be the worst day to come back. Well, today the snow is already falling in the Coast Range passes so today or the first half of tomorrow, after the temperature rise, is your best shot, then things turn ugly in the passes later tomorrow night thru Sunday into Monday.
The key points, get your supplies now as travel will be getting more difficult later tomorrow. Dress in layers because with the cold temperature and the winds, the windchill will be quite low, in the teens and possibly the single digits at times! Protect your pipes and pets thru next week. We turn even colder with more snow possible next week. By Sunday, if you don’t have to go, don’t, we have the perfect setup for layers of snow on ice as some melts during the day then refreezes at night, with more snow falling, even at the low levels. We are not looking at any Freezing Rain though thru next week, just re-freezing ground moisture.
I will likely not post tomorrow so everyone stay safe and have a Very Merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.