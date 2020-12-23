A chilly, and frosty start this morning with the early morning low falling to 30 at the airport under mostly clear skies. This is curtesy of a high pressure ridge that is building in over the area. We will also be developing some drying, easterly winds today, the afternoon high near 51 and with the east winds and clear skies tonight, lows fall to near 38.
Christmas eve we start out mostly sunny but then we will see some clouds start to move in from the west ahead of the next system that brings an increasing chance of rain late that night into Christmas Day, sorry Santa. The system will also bring in some gusty southerly winds 10-15 gusting to 20, maybe 35 at the beaches. With the southerly winds, lows only drop to around 42.
The weekend is also looking wet with a series of disturbances that move across then later Sunday a low pressure system moves northeastward into California and would pull all the moisture with it, drying us out for the start of next week. Monday and Tuesday look mostly to partly sunny with highs around 48, nightime lows near 34.
Everyone, I hope you have a Happy and Safe holiday.
ODOT Starts "On-Line" Open Houses for Valley, Coast Projects
December 22, 2020
For more information, contact Peter Murphy, peter.w.murphy@odot.state.or.us, 541-388-6224
The Oregon Department of Transportation launched online open houses this week for projects constructing in the Valley and on the Coast Highways in the coming year.
There are four open houses, based on county (by project delivery areas):
- Projects in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Western Washington Counties.
- Projects in Marion, Polk, and Yamhill Counties.
- Projects in Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties.
- Projects in Lane County.
At the open house, participants can:
- Check out the project locations via an interactive map.
- Learn about project benefits and impacts.
- Sign up for construction updates.
- Give us feedback about specific concerns, considerations or questions.
Most of the projects set for construction in 2021 are still in design. This means that some of the details for construction staging and traffic control plans might not be known yet. We will host another online open house in late spring that will have additional project information and feature more construction and traffic impacts.
Since the projects are still being designed, it’s important we hear from Oregonians to help us deliver the best project for your community. If you have any questions, comments, concerns or considerations that we should know about as we wrap up design and gear up for construction, please let us know.
The last day to provide comments via the open houses is January 15, 2021.
