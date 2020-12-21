The atmospheric river gave us 2”-4” of rain yesterday, a few areas of the Coast Range got upwards of 5” which cause some of the rivers to reach bankfull or minor flood stage. The Wilson River climbed to 12.37’, Flood Stage is 12’, and this did cause some flooding of fields and pushed water onto the North Main area. There were some other roads affected as well. The coastal winds were also quite gusty for a period.
Today we have another strong, fast moving front approaching the area that will again bring us a brief period of moderate, occasionally heavy rain as it moves across later this morning or early afternoon. We are also expecting winds of 20-25 gusting to 40 in town, 25-40 gusting to 60 at the beaches. The rivers are expected to respond to the heavy rain, but no river flooding is expected as the rain period will be much shorter. As is always the case with heavy rain periods, there is a chance of localized flooding due to Urban and Small Stream Flooding. Sometimes it just rains harder than the lands ability to drain it off.
Another thing this front will do is cool us down rather quickly and cause the snow level to plummet to around 2500’ behind the front. Local temperatures, that are in the mid 50s now, will climb a few more degrees, then the front will go through and the temperature drops, falling into the mid 40s late this afternoon or early evening. We will see the usual post-frontal scattered showers so the Coast Range will see some snow, especially since the snow level will continue to fall to around 1900’ later tonight after around midnight. The shower activity will be diminishing though as high pressure starts to build in. Winds tonight northwesterly 10-15 gusting to 20 which will make tonight’s low of 38 feel like the upper 20s. Hopefully the winds will have died down by that time though.
Any remain showers come to an end tomorrow morning under partly sunny skies, the winds becoming northwesterly 4-8, the high near 49, but with partly cloudy skies tomorrow night, the low will fall to or near freezing with a light east wind.
Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day, still cold that night with some breezy winds and Thursday starts out that way but then some clouds start to return, signaling another approaching front. Santa will be making deliveries in the rain as the next front moves in with rain likely Friday, still a chance of rain Saturday, and a slight chance of rain Sunday, highs around 50, lows around 38.
COVID-19 Information
I have been tracking the daily numbers provided by the Oregon Health Authority for Tillamook County. For your planning purposes, it is safe to say, Tillamook County will remain in the Extreme Risk Category for the next two-week period of 12/27-1/10 as we have already exceeded the previous 2-week total of 60, this week alone. The increase in numbers is likely a result of the Thanksgiving period and the fact that people have become complacent and have been holding different gatherings, parties and celebrations, with larger groups.
As of yesterday, OHA information shows Tillamook County has had 254 cases with, thankfully, zero deaths. The total test count this past Friday was 8,404.
Statewide, the 80+ age group continues to have the greatest number of deaths while the largest percentage of positives remains in the 20-29 age group, who themselves have had 2 deaths.
If you want more figures and numbers, go to the OHA Dashboard at:
https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonsCOVID-19DataDashboards-TableofContents/TableofContentsStatewide
