Not real chilly this morning until you factor in the strong east winds that are currently blowing 15-20 gusting to 25-30. The breezy conditions will continue today, under sunny skies, with the high pressure ridge remaining in place. The high today near 55. Tonight, we see increasing clouds associated with an approaching trough of low pressure and front that will split and weaken as it approaches the coast and dies as it hit the beach. It looks like the only effect for us will be increasing cloudiness as it moves across. The east winds do diminish some tonight which allows some patchy fog to develop in the wind protected area and with a low of 37, patchy frost in those areas is also possible.
So, mostly cloudy but dry tomorrow, winds easterly 4-8, highs near 52 then becoming partly cloudy tomorrow night as the ridge builds once again, patchy fog possible with the calm winds, lows near 37. After that, mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday, highs near 56, some clouds do return Saturday night, lows near 39.
The clouds Saturday night are associated with another approaching trough of low pressure and front. The problem is the models do not all agree on if this system will fall apart like the last one did. This means we do have a chance of light rain Saturday night. Another ridge moves in Sunday so partly sunny and dry is expected but then the ridge weakens and may allow the rain to return later Monday and Tuesday.
Also, there are some large swells building offshore this afternoon that will increase the sneaker wave concerns along our beaches today and tomorrow. While the waves and surf will not appear alarming, these sneaker waves could catch beach goers by surprise. Sneaker Waves are always a concern along our beaches, the risk is greater today and tomorrow!
COVID-19 Restrictions Update
I have been getting questions about the lockdown. As you recall, the Governor put the State in lockdown for two weeks that ends AFTER today. Just last week she published a matrix with 4 risk categories that included Low, Moderate, High and Extreme Risk Categories. As you move up the scale, restrictions for various activities becomes greater. At the time Tillamook County fell into the Low Risk Category. However, because of our recent spike in cases, we have been moved into the Moderate Risk Category. To view the Sector Risk Level Guidance Chart that lists the numbers and activities, go to: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3461.pdf . Oregon Health Authority will review conditions each week and conditions could change based on cases. For all the information on the Matrix, Guidance, and County Risk Levels, you can visit: https://govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19 .
RULE ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETS TO DISCUSS PROPOSED BEACH DRIVING RULES IN SOUTH TILLAMOOK COUNTY
PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has formed a Rule Advisory Committee to review proposed changes to Oregon Administrative Rules governing driving and parking on the beach in south Tillamook County.
The committee will meet virtually Dec. 7, 2020, to review and discuss proposed changes to ocean shore rules south of Sand Lake. The meeting starts at 1 p.m. and is open to the public and can be viewed at youtube.com/channel/UCkqL6iVPBrfCTO27cNmCTwg.
After the committee review, the rule will open for public comment. Details will be posted at oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-tillamook-beach-driving.aspx.
The meeting agenda will include discussions about potential effects of closing a section of the ocean shore to driving between the mouth of Sand Lake and Tierra Del Mar and prohibiting parking on a section of the ocean shore at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area. The committee will discuss the how the proposed rules may affect equitable beach access, as well as any financial effects.
OPRD appointed committee members from local community, recreation and business interests.
Individuals who require special accommodations to view the meetings should contact Katie Gauthier at least three days in advance of the meeting at 503-510-9678 or katie.gauthier@oregon.gov.
