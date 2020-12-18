The satellite picture shows the next front approaching that will bring in more rain later this afternoon along with some breezy southerly winds 10-15 gusting to 30, 40-50 at the beaches. This system will bring up to an inch of rain in the Coast Range and will increase river flow rate some. The rain will ease later tonight, and we likely see some scattered light showers behind the front, and the winds shift to westerly then decrease to around 8-12 after midnight, highs near 54, lows near 41.
Tomorrow we have some spotty rain to start the day but things then get complicated. The big picture is, we develop a west to east flow, also known as a zonal flow, and this flow will transport lots of moisture from the southwest. Being tropical in nature, it holds higher amounts of moisture. This is what used to be called a Pineapple Express, now known as an Atmospheric River. To complicate things, there will be disturbances riding this west to east flow and as they move across, they enhance the rain activity and can cause the line wabble north and south. This all makes nailing down a forecast difficult at best.
It looks like the rain arrives tomorrow night and persists into Sunday with a warm front then a cold front, and it could be heavy at times as it moves northward then back to the south. It also brings gusty winds again. The exact location of the rain band is obviously difficult to pinpoint as the band moves back and forth but if you are stuck under one of these heavy rain bands for a period, it increases your flooding concerns for both local rivers and for Urban and Small Stream flooding. The current river forecasts have our rivers cresting Sunday, all below even Action Stage but as always, this could change and needs to be watched. It currently looks like the local Coast Range could see 2-4” of rain Saturday with another 1” or so Sunday. Again, the current river forecasts keep us below Action Stage with the only river forecasted to hit Flood Stage being the usual, Grays River in Washington.
So, we see more rain Monday with another front and hopefully the atmospheric river will get pushed north of the area. Look for the usual post-frontal showers behind this front Monday night then Tuesday a ridge of high pressure builds in giving us a dry spell through at least Thursday. The mostly clear nights do allow the nighttime temperatures to drop down close to freezing though, daytime highs stay around 50.
