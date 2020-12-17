Scattered post-frontal showers are the order of the day today. The radar shows these scattered showers moving southeastward toward the coast so expect brief, spotty downpours and westerly winds gusting to around 20 as they blow through. The activity will ease this afternoon as a weak high pressure ridge moves in and across tonight.
The next front is expected to push in more rain in the early morning hours tomorrow, so we again become rainy and breezy during the day tomorrow, winds southerly 10-15 gusting to 20, highs near 52, lows near43.
We transition to scattered showers Saturday morning but then more rain moves in later Saturday afternoon or evening as the atmospheric river and west to east flow sets up. The rain could be heavy at times as disturbances riding in the west to east flow move across the area. The area likely oscillates to the south and north as these disturbances move through. It looks like we could see one Saturday night into Sunday with another Monday into Tuesday. Both these systems could also bring in windy conditions.
It is still a little early to pinpoint who will receive the heaviest rain or larger rainfall totals, and thus have the greatest flooding potential. If you are stuck under one of these heavy rain periods, in addition to possible river flooding, you could also see Urban and Small Stream Flooding issues. There is also some concerns across the state, in the burn scar areas, that debris flows could develop with the heavy rain. If today’s models were to verify, the heavier rain totals would be to our north. But, as we all know, this could, and likely will, change from models run to model run.
As far as rainfall totals go, we are looking at 1” to 1 ½” of rain with tomorrow’s system, and another 3” to 6” in the Coast Range or in the Cascades Saturday into Sunday. The current forecast in our area of the Range is about 3” to 4”, 1” to 3” here. The local river forecasts have increased the crest height to within a couple feet of Action Stage at the Wilson River but as the forecast changes, so will the crest heights. Something to watch!
So, after all that, it looks like conditions will improve by the middle of next week, though on the cooler side again with highs in the low 50s, lows in the mid to upper 30s.
SCAM ALERT
I was alerted of another (believable) scam received in the mail. A resident in Tillamook County received a Notice that said it was from the Tax Process Unit in Tillamook County with a notice that “Your Property Will Be Seized.” It was a “Final Demand for Payment” and listed a large amount owed. It claimed it was for “Non-Payment of Taxed Owed to the State of Oregon.” It said you must call 1 (800) 553-0910 Immediately!
This has been reported to our Taxation Department and they assure us, this is not how they conduct business and that this letter was fake and just another Scam.
Pretty soon, with Income Tax time just around the corner, yep, the year 2021 is knocking at the door already, the Tax Scammer will start calling as well. As smart cellphone apps start identifying and blocking these for the user, this may be the new method to scam.
