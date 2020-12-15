We have a stronger cold front moving in that will bring rain later this morning, and the rain could be heavy at times. It will also have some gusty winds with the front, winds becoming southerly 20-25 gusting to 35, possibly up to 50 at the beaches. The rain and rainshowers will continue behind the front through tonight as additional disturbances moves across. Winds will still be gusty tonight, just not as breezy as earlier, southwesterly 14-18 gusting to 25.
Tomorrow we can expect scattered showers that become more widely scattered by tomorrow night as a ridge of high pressure slides across. Expect westerly winds 10-15 gusting to 20, highs near 49, lows near 43.
Friday we can expect another front to bring more rain and again, it could be heavy at times, and winds becoming southerly 10-15 gusting to 25. We transition to post-frontal showers Friday evening but then Friday night another wetter system approaches.
The models continue to show several scenarios for the weekend. What is a sure thing though is, it’s going to be wet. The differences are, just how wet, for how long, and exactly who will it be aimed at. What we are thinking is we will have a zonal, or west to east flow that favors an atmospheric river type of rain event, then a cold front moves southeastward, ending the atmospheric river event. It looks like the rainiest period will be around sunset Saturday through Sunday afternoon. Again, the models vary but there is potential for the Coast Range to see 3-5” of rain from this event with 2-3” in town, and for very breezy conditions at times. Current river forecasts reflect increases in flow rates by Sunday, but all river remain below Action and Flood Stages. I will continue to monitor changes and hopefully, the weekend’s details will become clearer as it gets closer.
OREGON STATE PARKS WHALE WATCHING AND FIRST DAY HIKES TRADITIONS CONTINUE
Visitors encouraged to explore on their own and stay local
SALEM, Oregon – This year’s winter whale watching and the 2021 First Day Hikes will go on, but volunteers won’t be stationed at whale watching sites and hikes won’t be led by rangers or volunteers.
“Oregonians love these traditions, but with the pandemic continuing to affect our communities we encourage everyone to visit the whale watching sites and hike or explore a state park Jan. 1 on their own,” said Lisa Sumption, director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
The parking fee for the 25 parks that normally require a parking permit will be waived for First Day Hikes Jan. 1, 2021. Some parks may display posters that include recommended hikes and ranger favorites.
“We encourage visitors to explore parks close to their homes, wear face coverings and practice recommended social distancing,” Sumption added. “If a park is crowded, please consider visiting another nearby park.”
Although trained volunteers and staff will not be available this winter at whale watching sites, most viewing sites managed by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department remain open to visitors, but they should expect reduced services in some locations. The Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay is closed, but the viewing deck on the exterior of the building is open.
Before your visit a state park, take a look at the Oregon State Parks status map that shows open and closed parks, as well as parks with reduced services. A new COVID-19 resource, Parkpulse.io, is also available. The online mapping tool provides information about most of Oregon’s publicly accessible recreation areas including city, county, state, and federal lands. This web resource displays nearby recreation opportunities based on a user’s location and shows detailed information for each site, such as; available amenities, the potential for encountering crowds and an estimate of site specific COVID-19 prevalence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.