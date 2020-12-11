Keep your umbrella handy, you will need it often the next week or so. We had a disturbance drop southward across the area today causing lots of shower activity. This will be followed tonight by a weak ridge of high pressure late, and the snow level drops to near 2000’ tonight, lows near 33.
The ridge will race across ahead of the next approaching trough expected to push a warm front and its rain into the area starting tomorrow evening with rain likely by tomorrow night with the associated cold front. The previously mentioned trough will move across Sunday giving us showers with possible thunderstorms from Sunday afternoon thru Sunday night, highs near 48, lows near 41.
We see more showers Monday then the models continue to vary but it looks cloudy, rainy, and breezy at times through the middle of next week. High temperatures near 53, lows near 42.
Reminder, King Tides return Sunday thru the first half of next week which could cause some Tidal Overflow Flooding from around 10am thru 2pm daily.
173RD FIGHTER WING TO CONDUCT NIGHT FLYING OPERATIONS
The 173rd Fighter Wing will conduct night flying operations starting Monday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 18. Operations will take place between approximately 4:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.
Night flying is one part of the course curriculum for F-15C Eagle student pilots at Kingsley Field, the premiere F-15C schoolhouse for the United States Air Force.
The majority of the training will occur in the military operating airspace to the east of Lakeview where the pilots can fly without lights. However, the local community will most likely hear the jets during take-offs and approaches to and from Kingsley Field. Take-offs will occur after sundown and the jets will return approximately an hour-and-a-half later.
“Whether defending the homeland or deployed in contingency operations, F-15 pilots must be proficient at night flying,” said Col. Jeff Edwards, 173rd Fighter Wing Commander. “Night flying training includes the full spectrum of skills needed to be a combat-ready F-15 pilot.”
Community members may contact the wing’s public affairs office at 541-885-6677 to express any concerns they have during this time.
COVID-19 Update
On today’s Community Update, The HD Director provided the following numbers obtained at 4pm yesterday:
152 positives
26 presumptive
178 total cases
There have been 12 hospitalizations to date
1 still hospitalized
We saw 24 cases in October, 61 in November and the rates continues to increase, currently averaging 23 cases a week.
