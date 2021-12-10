A Gale Warning over the coastal waters, High Wind Warning over the coastal areas from tonight thru tomorrow morning, a Wind Advisory for the valley areas during the same period, and a Winter Storm Warning for the Cascades thru tomorrow morning, and there is already some snow with patchy ice across the coastal passes. Sounds like a good time to stay inside this weekend.
What is happening is we have a strong front approaching the area and the parent low pressure currently up near Alaska is pumping colder air down behind the front. Today we will see a few more showers from the moist westerly flow, with southwesterly winds 5-10 this afternoon, the high will be around 50.
The real active weather comes in tonight with a strong cold front bringing strong Warning Level winds and moderate, occasionally heavy rain. There is a High Wind Warning in effect from 10PM tonight thru 10AM Saturday for southwesterly winds at the beaches 35-45 gusting to 70. Winds of this strength could cause some down trees that could also cause some power outages. In town the winds will be increasing to 15-20 gusting to 35-40, the low tonight near 43. The snow level will climb, for now anyway, to up near 2500’.
More rain tomorrow, winds becoming southwesterly 10-15 gusting to 30, the high starts to fall in the afternoon to near 45. The front pushes thru tomorrow night then we see showers with possible thunderstorms in the unstable air behind the front, winds westerly 5-10, the low drops to near 38, the snow level drops to near 1800’ so in the heavier showers, the Coast Range could see snow over the top of the passes into Sunday morning again.
Sunday the scattered showers activity continues though it becomes more scattered that night, still with that chance of thunderstorms, southerly winds 5-10, gusty in and near the heavy showers, highs near 46, lows near 36. The snow level around 2000’.
As for next week, an upper level trough of low pressure sets up over the area which causes the cooler and wetter weather to remain in the forecast thru midweek. The snow levels that far out are harder to nail down, but we could see periods where the level drops down to or below the pass levels, especially at night and in the early morning hours, to as low as 1000’ with a slight chance that it could be even lower. Know before you go, look at www.tripcheck.com
Almost forgot to mention, forecasted rainfall totals for this system has trended up a little, maybe 2-3” locally, maybe near 4” in the Coast Range from tonight thru tomorrow. This has pushed the river crest forecasts up another foot or so for Saturday afternoon. The current forecast levels still keeps them 2’ or more below even Action Stage but I would still keep an eye out for any forecast changes that may slow the front down more and thus increase the rainfall totals.
Road Department Update
Just a reminder that Miami Foley Road at milepost 2.4 is scheduled for a 48-hour bridge closure on Tuesday, December 14th through Wednesday, December 15th to enable the contractor to replace the deck on the Minich Creek bridge. West Coast Contractors will mobilize on-site Monday and will work on items that will not require bridge closure.
The bridge site will be closed starting at 7:30 am the morning of the 14th which should accommodate most commuters. The plan was for the Road Department to pave the road immediately following bridge work. While it is still our intent to pave as soon as we can, weather may interrupt this work. The weather won’t hinder deck replacement, but paving may not be an option on the 15th. We have contingency plans in place if needed.
The Road Department has reader boards on Hwy 53 and Hwy 101 as well as two additional reader boards on Miami. High winds are forecasted, and we the reader boards might need to be removed.
Thank you for your consideration.
Another Tillamook COVID Death Reported
Oregon’s 5,316th COVID-19 related death, and Tillamook County’s 47th, is a 77-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive Oct. 26 and died Dec. 6 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released yesterday, found that 69.4% of the 6,496 reported COVID-19 cases between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 occurred in unvaccinated people.
There were 1,989 breakthrough cases, accounting for 30.6% of all cases.
The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 43. Forty-four breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 64 breakthrough cases in people aged 12 to 17.
To date, there have been 47,687 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 47. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.
Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is more than 3-1/2 higher than in vaccinated people.
To date, 4.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1.2% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81.
Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19. To date more than 2.9 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
