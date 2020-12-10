The ridge has pushed off to the east as a front approaches from the west today. The rain is seen on the radar, offshore, and should make it to the coast around noon then persist thru this evening when it becomes more showery behind the front. So, rain, then rainshowers with possible thunderstorms this evening, west winds 4-8, the high near 47. More showers with possible thunderstorms tonight, light winds, lows near 39.
Tomorrow the scattered shower activity persists as a trough of low pressure moves across, but the thunderstorm threat ends, still the relatively light winds, highs near 47, lows near 37. We could see a dusting of snow in the higher Coast Range mountains tomorrow with the snow level down just below 3000’.
The models are coming into better agreement that the weekend is going to be wet. A decent cold front brings in a good shot of rain and gusty winds Saturday night into Sunday morning. We again see the scattered showers move in behind the front Sunday night into Monday as another trough slides across. Highs near 51, lows near 41.
Monday night on through the middle of next week is when the models all get mixed again. The bottom line though, we look to continue with the rain with highs near 52, lows near 42.
Slash Burn Info
There is one scheduled about 4.8 miles southeast of Neskowin.
COVID-19 Weekly cases, hospitalizations set new pandemic highs
OHA’s COVID-19 weekly report released today, set weekly highs for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the third consecutive week.
OHA reported 10,355 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 6, a 14% increase over the previous week and the seventh consecutive record high weekly case count.
Hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 increased to 494, a 24% increase and an average of 70 per day.
There were 133 reported COVID-19 reported deaths, up from 86 the previous week and an average of 19 per day – the highest since the pandemic began.
People aged 20 to 49 have accounted for 55% of the cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 76%of the deaths.
Finally, During the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, the number of COVID-19 tests administered to Oregonians increased significantly to 170,964. The percentage of positive tests was 8.1%.
New Weekly report format
Last week, OHA introduced new changes to the weekly report format. The most significant change is a separate report listing all active and resolved outbreaks in Oregon. This will be an ongoing format.
The second change centers around the reporting of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code. This will no longer be contained in the COVID-19 weekly report but will be available online.
