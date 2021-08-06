A weak front moving through gave us some actual measurable rain this morning and pushed the smoke and haze off to the east in the process. There are still some widely scattered light shower around that might add to the totals this morning. With all the clouds and the cooler air behind the weak front, today’s high will be near 63. With partly cloudy skies tonight, still with the light winds, lows near 53.
Another disturbance moves across tomorrow and gives us a slight chance of showers in the afternoon and evening, the chance increasing the farther north you go. Sunday conditions improve, high temperatures still only up near 65 under mostly sunny skies, the afternoon winds increase to northwesterly 8-12, with mostly clear skies Sunday night, the low drops to near 49.
It is looks like next week will be another warm one as strong high pressure builds in once again, mostly sunny days thru at least Thursday, the high temperatures climb a few degrees each day, peaking Wednesday at 76 west of the Coast Range but back into the upper 90s over in the valley. We will be watching the models over the weekend with a better idea of how hot the “hot” will be this time. Lower level smoke could also be an issue, especially over in the valley.
COVID Numbers Continues to Climb
Oregon Health Authority is confirming what many of us already knew, the Delta variant now accounts for 85% of the new cases and is 3 times more transmissible. Just looking at Tillamook’s numbers I see an alarming trend. Last week our number grew to 34 for the week ending July 30. This week, with one more day to go, we already have 56 cases reported (from OHA site). Oregon Hospitalizations have also climbed quickly, from 298 on July 30th, to 457 yesterday. Another fact, last time I looked, the positive cases were unvaccinated individuals in over 90% of the cases.
A true personal story, I got a call yesterday from my niece who lives in Washington. She said she had been holding off on getting vaccinated to see what affects other were experiencing as a result of the shot. Well, she now has COVID. Like so many other stories, she says she thinks this is the sickest she has ever been. She also said as soon as she is well, she is getting that shot!
“Now”, is a good time…before you get COVID!
ODOT Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 26: Hayward Rd. – NW Mountaindale Rd. Sec
Project Description: This is a roadway surface preservation project from MP 47.60 to MP 53.00, which will remove the surface of the asphalt and replace it with a new wearing surface. Side roads and approaches will also be repaved. Bridge decks will be removed and replaced with Waterproofing Membrane and asphalt. Striping will be replaced and “Rumble Strips” will be installed at various places throughout the project.
Traffic Impacts: One Traffic Lane may be closed on Sunset Highway (US 26) Nightly, Sunday night through Friday morning between 7:00 PM and 7:00 AM. Adjacent Roadways within the Project Site may have lane closures during daytime and nighttime hours with breaks for morning and evening commuter traffic. During the paving operation of the Entrance and Exit ramps of US26 and OR47 detours will be installed.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=...
U.S. 30: Millard & Bennett Roads (St. Helens) Section
Project Description: This project will improve the safety of U.S. 30 by adding a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Millard Road, restricting left turns onto U.S. 30 from Bennett Road, increasing the turn radius for the right turn at U.S. 30 and Bennett Road, updating rail crossings at both Millard and Bennett Roads, and updating other intersection infrastructure for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicular traffic.
Traffic Impacts: Expect delays and lane closures. Traffic on U.S. 30 will not be detoured. The intersections of U.S. 30 and Millard Road and/or U.S. 30 and Bennett Road will be impacted at various times during construction.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=...
U.S. 26: Necanicum Jct. - Nehalem River Bridge Section
Project Description: This is a roadway surface preservation project which will remove the surface of the asphalt and replace it with a new wearing surface. Side roads and approaches will also be repaved. In addition, new guardrail and signs will be installed throughout the project corridor. ADA ramps will also be installed at the end of bridge pedestrian facilities.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work in two lane segments impacting travel lanes will be done at night with single-lane closures between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. In the four lane sections, work may occur during either daytime or nighttime hours while maintaining one travel lane in each direction. Paving is anticipated to begin on June 20th, 2021, Expect delays.
