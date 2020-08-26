The summer weather continues! We do see some patchy morning fog that is burning off to leave another sunny day, the usual westerly winds, and an afternoon high temperature around 70. The patchy fog will return tonight with the mostly clear night skies, the lows down around 48.
Tomorrow is pretty much a repeat, morning fog that burns off late morning leaving another sunny day with the afternoon high near 70, then patchy fog returns tomorrow night under partly cloudy skies, the low near 50.
Mostly sunny after some patchy morning fog on Thursday and Friday, the highs near 72, mostly clear nights other than the patchy fog, lows near 51.
Another trough passing near the area does little except cool things down a few degrees, still some patchy morning fog otherwise mostly sunny skies continue over the weekend with highs around 68, mostly clear nights, lows near 50.
COVID-19 Update
As of 8/24/20 the Oregon numbers are:
Total cases – 25,155
Total tested – 522,041
Total negatives – 498,182
Total positives – 23,859
Total deaths – 420
Totals for Tillamook County:
Total cases – 37 (33 positives, +1 from last week, 4 presumptive)
Total tested – 2,467
Total negatives – 2,430
Total deaths – 0
If you want to see a breakdown of all the latest weekly numbers from the OHA website, see:
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/COVID-19-Weekly-Report-2020-08-19-FINAL.pdf
Tillamook County Public Works
Please be advised that a pavement preservation project will occur on Sandlake Road during the week of August 24 through August 28. Expect traffic delays up to 20-minutes as we route traffic through the work zone using pilot cars. The County and a specialty Contractor will perform this work on portions of Sandlake Road from Hwy 101 to the Jewel Creek Bridge at MP 5.74. Additional material might be applied on Whiskey Creek Road. This application is very cost effective and will preserve the pavement.
Road workers are 6 times more likely to be injured or killed on the job compared to other professions. Please drive safely in the construction zone. Thank you for your consideration.
DUE TO CONGESTION WITH 20-MINUTE DELAYS, PLEASE USE RESORT DRIVE IF POSSIBLE. Thank you.
Also: In partnership with Tillamook County Fair, we are replacing a culvert on Brookfield Road. Brookfield Road will be closed east of Glenview Road starting, Wednesday, August 26 through August 28, 2020. Travelers can access Brookfield via McCormick Loop or Marolf Loop Road.
