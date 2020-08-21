The change continues today. There is a large low pressure area well to the northwest around which we have areas of disturbed weather rotating up into our area. That combined with a weak front is bringing us periods of rain today. The rain will transition over to scattered showers later this afternoon behind the front. The activity will diminish later tonight as high pressure starts to build in. Afternoon high temperatures today up around 68, tonight’s lows near 54.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies return with highs up around 71, mostly clear skies tomorrow night, lows near 50, and it could be a little on the breezy side tomorrow night as well with northwesterly winds 10-15 gusting to 25.
Sunday is going to be the same, mostly sunny and 72, breezy during the day, partly cloudy Sunday night, lows near 51.
As for next week, the high pressure ridge will dominate the forecast for most, if not all, of next week so we are looking at another extended dry period with sunny days, highs in the low 70s and mostly clear nights, lows down around 50, for the rest of next week though we could start to see more clouds with an approaching trough Friday into the weekend.
COVID-19 Update
Tillamook County remains at 36 cases, 32 positive and 4 presumptive. Some folks have noticed that the OHA site lists 37 for Tillamook County. This is because we had another individual’s results come back positive, but we learned during Contact Tracing that the individual lived and worked outside Tillamook County and just came into Tillamook to be tested. Assuming no additional cases spring up, the numbers should be adjusted on the OHA website tomorrow.
I did some number crunching this morning on last evenings Oregon totals and learned the following:
- If tested there is only a 4.8% chance your test will return as positive (Oregon).
- In Tillamook, if tested, you have a 1.5% chance of having a positive result.
- Most prevalent ages bracket for positive results currently is the 20-29 age group.
- The 70-79 age group has the most hospitalizations.
- The greatest deaths occur in the 80+ age group.
- 52% of the positive cases are female.
- 58% of the deaths are male.
There were 175 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of yesterday with 48 of those in ICU, 21 of them were on ventilators.
ODOT Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Replacement
Project Description: This project will replace the more than 50 year old bridge whose timber deck is in poor condition. As part of the project, we will realign and widen the existing roadway and provide new striping and traffic signs. New guardrails and other improvements will be made to the wayside.
Traffic Impacts: There will be lane restrictions and flagging for duration of the project. Nightly lane closures will continue through August.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=17525
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges
Project Description: This project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets. We will also install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of OR 30 and 30th Street in Astoria.
Traffic Impacts: Street ends will be closed while construction is occurring except for U.S. 30.
Additional lane restrictions on U.S. 30 and 30th Street may occur. Visit TripCheck for the most up to date information.
Project Website: https://www.astoria.or.us/Waterfront_Bridges_Replacement.aspx?deptid=9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.