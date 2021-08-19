We continue to see an upper level high pressure ridge off to the west that is keeping us under a northwesterly flow. The ridge has weakened and flattened as disturbances ride over the ridge then down across our area in the northwesterly flow, giving us periods of patchy mist, drizzle, and sometimes light rain/rainshowers over the next couple of days.
So, this morning we see some mist and light drizzle from the thickened marine clouds that have given the area anywhere from a trace to 0.04” of precipitation. This patchy precipitation will continue, off and on, thru the morning then we dry out a little this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies, winds becoming northwesterly 5-10 gusting to 18, highs near 69. Cloudy again tonight, a 30% chance of rain late with the next disturbance moving through, calm winds, lows near 55.
Tomorrow looks cloudy with a chance of patchy light rain or rainshowers, afternoon winds becoming northwesterly 5-10, highs near 68, lows near 52 then the activity slowly diminishes Saturday morning with highs under mostly cloudy skies near 71.
Things start to improve Sunday, partly sunny and 69, then Sunday and Monday look mostly sunny and 72 with Tuesday and Wednesday looking sunny and 73, mostly clear nights the first half of next week, lows around 50.
Hospital Bed Capacity Issues
As I mentioned yesterday, the Inn is nearly full, or rather, Hospital Capacity is nearing maxed out! Here is a link to the Oregon Health Authority graph showing the Oregon Hospital Preparedness Regions and the status of each region:
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonCOVID-19HospitalCapacity/BedAvailabilitybyRegion?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
Other graphs show that the number of positive COVID-19 patients are the highest they have been since the beginning. It also shows the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is also higher than they have ever been.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Yesterday, August 18th, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 850, which is 12 more than Tuesday. There are 224 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which are two more than Tuesday.
As of yesterday morning, there are 41 available adult ICU beds out of 652 total (6% availability) and 292 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,193 (7% availability).
8/18/2021
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity. These totals reflect both COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients.
