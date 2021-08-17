I guess I will call it post frontal showers though morning mist and drizzle is more like it. The front has pushed off well to the southeast this morning after giving us from a trace to .01” of precipitation. So, we will start out mostly cloudy this morning, but the clouds should clear out leaving us with a mostly sunny afternoon. Winds today becoming westerly 5-10, today’s high near 65. The marine clouds move in tonight, calm winds, lows near 51.
Tomorrow another ridge of high pressure starts building offshore and puts us back into the fair and mild pattern with a northwesterly flow through Thursday then Friday the ridge weakens as a series of disturbances ride over the ridge and drop down through the area. This gives us a slight chance of showers from Friday on through the weekend. High temperatures remain in the mid 60s, lows in the low 50s.
PUBLIC USE RESTRICTIONS LESSEN ON EASTERN PORTION OF TILLAMOOK STATE FOREST WITH FIRE DANGER DROPPING TO HIGH
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — With fire danger dropping to high in the eastern portion of the Tillamook State Forest, the Oregon Department of Forestry is lessening some restrictions on public use effective 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The most significant change is re-opening roads in the eastern part of the forest to motorized traffic, re-opening of some campgrounds, and allowing campfires only in campgrounds within ODF-installed fire rings. The following restrictions remain in place:
- Off-highway vehicle trails remain closed
- Campfires are still banned outside of developed campgrounds with ODF-installed rings
- Smoking is still prohibited
- Off Highway 26, non-motorized traffic by the public is still prohibited behind the fire gates on North Fork Wolf Creek Road, McGregor Road, and Music Road.
Note that all year long, fireworks, sky lanterns, tracer rounds and exploding targets are prohibited on state-managed forestland.
This decision was made based on forecasted lower temperatures and slightly increased humidity, and restrictions will increase again if fire danger returns to Extreme. ODF urges forest users to know before you go and check Public Use Restrictions before you head to your destination. To do so, please visit Oregon.gov/odf and click “Fire Restrictions & Closures.”
Public Use Restrictions and Industrial Fire Precaution Level restrictions may differ. IFPL levels and associated restrictions can also be checked on the ODF website.
COVID-19 Vaccine Myths
- The COVID-19 vaccines were developed to fast to be safe
The technology used to develop the new mRNA COVID-19 vaccines isn’t new. It’s been studied and used for cancer research, and the original research on messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines is decades old. The other vaccine platform uses a weakened adenovirus, which has been studied extensively for other vaccines. Clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccines were done with the same rigor applied to all vaccine trials, and the results were reviewed and approved by multiple independent advisory panels. Increased collaboration, use of new technology and more funding meant that vaccine developers could work quickly during this pandemic.
- The Vaccine will alter my DNA
This isn’t possible! mRNA vaccines work in the cell’s cytoplasm and never enter the cell nucleus, where the DNA, your genetic material, lives. It’s broken down quickly once it enters the cell and delivers the needed vaccine “message” to the cell’s machinery. The virus spike protein is also rapidly broken down once there is no longer any mRNA. The adenovirus platform uses DNA encoding the spike protein which does enter the nucleus. However, it does not alter the cell’s DNA in any way.
- I should wait for the vaccine that is more effective
All COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective options. There is no preference. The goal is to get everyone vaccinated, so it’s important to take the vaccine that is offered to you.
- COVID-19 vaccines will deliver a microchip into my body
There is not a microchip in the vaccines. This false rumor started after comments about digital vaccine records. State electronic immunization records help patients and physicians track vaccines they have received. There are no electronic components in the vaccines. The mRNA, lipids (fat bubble), salts and other stabilizing agents are routinely used in other medicines.
- I won’t need to wear a mask after I’m vaccinated
The COVID-19 vaccines protect you from getting seriously ill. But it’s not known if the vaccine will keep you from being infected and transmitting the virus to others. Wear your mask, wash your hands and maintain physical distance until more is known and more people have been vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.