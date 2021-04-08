After today, the pattern changes, for the better. We have another front approaching that will give us increased cloudiness later this afternoon with an increasing chance of rain this evening, the high near 51. We can expect a rainy night that changes over to scattered showers behind the front in the early morning hours, the snow level falling to near 2100’, lows near 37.
A few widely scattered showers possible tomorrow morning with the snow level down around 1500’, but high pressure will be building in, any showers will end by noon leaving a partly sunny day, highs near 48. The clearing continues tomorrow night and with the moisture, light winds and partly cloudy skies, morning frost is likely with the lows near 32.
Sunday begins the extended period of summer-like conditions thanks to a strong high pressure ridge settling in. Look for sunny skies Sunday, winds northerly 8-12 gusting to 20, highs near 56, clear nighttime skies and the low near 35.
Monday on, sunny skies continue, warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s, mostly clear nights, lows in the low 40s, and this is good thru at least Thursday if not longer. For the allergy sufferers, this will likely increase the pollen which has already increased to the high range. The predominate pollens are Sycamore, Mulberry, and Ash at this time.
COVID Update
Risk Level:
As reported early this week, Tillamook County did move to the “High Risk” category which takes effect today, Friday 04/09/2021 - Thursday 04/22/21. Over the past two weeks we had 65 cases which in the past would have moved us into to the Extreme Risk, however a new metric on hospitalization was added that must be met now to advance to Extreme. The next movement date will be Friday 04/23/21.
Weekly Data (Friday April 2nd - Thursday April 8th , 2021):
Over the last 7 days …
28 new confirmed positive cases (0 presumptive*)
50+ being monitored (cases and contacts).
1 currently hospitalized out of the area.
0 COVID-19 related deaths (this week)
7.5% avg. test positivity rate
Vaccines
928 primary doses given this week and 742 boosters.
8,548 primary vaccines and 4,371 boosters have been done since vaccines arrived in Tillamook County at the end of December 2020.
If you are eligible and have not scheduled your COVID shot, now is a good time!
https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/covid-care
ODOT Region 1 Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work impacting the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur in summer 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route between the hours of 9:00 pm and 5:30 am.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 30: Millard & Bennett Roads (St. Helens) Section
Project Description: This project will improve the safety of U.S. 30 by adding a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Millard Road, restricting left turns onto U.S. 30 from Bennett Road, increasing the turn radius for the right turn at U.S. 30 and Bennett Road, updating rail crossings at both Millard and Bennett Roads, and updating other intersection infrastructure for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicular traffic.
Traffic Impacts: Expect delays and lane closures. Traffic on U.S. 30 will not be detoured. The intersections of U.S. 30 and Millard Road and/or U.S. 30 and Bennett Road will be impacted at various times during construction.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21459
U.S. 26: Necanicum Jct. - Nehalem River Bridge Section
Project Description: This is a roadway surface preservation project which will remove the surface of the asphalt and replace it with a new wearing surface. Side roads and approaches will also be repaved. In addition, new guardrail and signs will be installed throughout the project corridor. ADA ramps will also be installed at the end of bridge pedestrian facilities.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work in two lane segments impacting travel lanes will be done at night when there will be one-lane closures between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. In the four lane sections work may occur during either daytime or nighttime hours while maintaining one travel lane in each direction. Expect delays.
