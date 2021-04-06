The ridge of high pressure will weaken and drift east today ahead of a trough of low pressure dropping down from the northwest. The onshore flow has pushed in the marine clouds to the north where they will have a partly sunny day, but we are looking at a mostly sunny day with a high near 54. We too see increasing clouds tonight with light winds and a low near 40.
Tomorrow, with the dense marine layer, some light rain or drizzle is possible in the morning hours then we have a chance of showers in the afternoon as the trough approaches. We see a 50% chance of showers tomorrow night as the colder air pushes in, the snow level around 2500’, lows near 38.
Thursday looks partly sunny and 52 then with the colder northwesterly flow and the mostly clear skies overnight, the lows fall to near 30. Friday another trough approaches and we see another chance of scattered showers in the afternoon, the snow level around 2200’. Mostly cloudy with showers Friday night, the snow level falls to near 1900’, lows near 37.
Saturday, we keep a chance of scattered showers under partly sunny skies, the high near 50, the snow level could be around 1500’ then most of the models keep us dry, fair and mild Sunday into Monday with highs Sunday near 55 and Monday, mostly sunny and 59 (fingers crossed).
The pollen count remains high today with the predominant Pollen being from Birch, Ash and Cedar/Juniper.
May 18, 2021 Special Election Info
April 2021
27 Voter registration deadline (Registration cards postmarked April 27, 2021 are valid)
28 First Day ballots will be mailed and Dropsites Open
May 2021
7 Certification Test of the Ballot Counting Machine
4 Last day to mail ballots 18 Election Day
June 2021
7 Last day to certify election results
The Elections office in the Tillamook County Courthouse will be open on Election Day 7:00am-8:00pm.
Tillamook County Risk Level
Taken from the recent Press Release from the Governor’s Office: Beginning this week, for counties to move to (or remain in) Extreme Risk, they must meet the county metrics for case rates and percent positivity, plus a new statewide metric: COVID-19 positive patients occupying 300 hospital beds or more, and a 15% increase in the seven-day average over the past week. Counties that meet the criteria for Extreme Risk but for the statewide trigger will be assigned to High Risk. This week there are three counties that qualify for Extreme Risk based on their county metrics, but are assigned High Risk because the statewide trigger has not been met: Josephine, Klamath, and Tillamook.
So, the bottom line, we qualify for Extreme Risk but will remain in High Risk with hopes that our numbers fall.
