Looking at the radar suggest the leading edge of this very weak front’s precipitation shield is at Tillamook oriented northeast to southwest and drifting southeastward. Rainfall totals are very light with many areas just reporting a trace to less than 1/10”. The satellite picture shows the back edge of the front is just now approaching far northwest Oregon. With this we can expect continued cloudy skies with light southwesterly winds, today high near 57. Only a slight chance of rain still tonight, light northwesterly winds, lows near 43.
The models are a little mixed for the weekend but, it looks like with the flow there will be several disturbances move through the area that do give us a slight chance of showers during the day Saturday, but a ridge moves in that night and we dry out into Sunday, highs near 58, lows near 41.
Monday we could see another weak front give us a 50/50 chance of rain during the day with scattered showers possible Monday night that diminish by Tuesday morning. With high pressure building in, Tuesday we dry out again with some warmer temperatures, highs near 60 Tuesday and with partly sunny skies, up to 66 on Wednesday. The longer range models suggest another trough of low pressure Thursday that would give us a chance of showers with an afternoon high near 62.
COVID/Vaccine Update
From last Friday thru yesterday we have 26 new cases giving us a total of 621 cases. The hospital COVID count yesterday was 339. Good news, there were 15 Oregon counties that were pushed into Extreme Risk Level, but Tillamook County’s numbers were low enough that today we moved from High Risk down to Moderate Risk. The Governor has decided to move from a two week “Movement” period to a one week Movement Period, while still looking at and evaluating the two week totals. So, Monday they will pull the numbers again and put out a press release on Tuesday to announce any movement that will take place on Friday the 9th.
The Tillamook County Vaccine Team administered 539 - 1st doses and 743 - 2nd doses this week bringing our totals to 11,837 1st dose (45% of county population) and 7,984 individuals totally vaccinated (30%). If you have been holding off to see how many folks had adverse reactions, Tillamook County has only seen 4 bad reactions, that is less than ½ of 1% (0.03%). Now is a good time to schedule your shot by going to www.tillamookchc.org and scheduling on the day, time, location, and now, type as we have Moderna, J&J, and Pfizer available. When you log in to schedule, the location will tell you what type they are using that day at that location. Remember, the Pfizer is the only one for 16 and 117 year olds.
Chris & Patsy Weber of the Kiwanians
Chris and Patsy Weber said they got their vaccinations because it was the right thing to do. "We want to get things back to normal like everyone else, but also we want to protect our family and friends. We like to take people fishing on our boat. Last year we fished alone. But this year we can take vaccinated people fishing with us. Our reactions to the vaccine were minimal and it is such a feeling of relief. We will continue to wear masks, wash our hands, and socially distance as much as possible because nothing is perfect."
